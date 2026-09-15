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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earnings: How Much Does Team India Star Earn Per Day? Reported Figure Will Stun You

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earnings: How Much Does Team India Star Earn Per Day? Reported Figure Will Stun You

Even as Team India's 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only at the nascent stage of his career, he commands a massive valuation based on his limited international performances but high potential.

How Much Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earn Per Day? Team India Star's Reported Earning To Leave Fans Stunned. Image Credit: ANI
How Much Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earn Per Day? Team India Star's Reported Earning To Leave Fans Stunned. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 16:48 IST

Even as Team India’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only at the nascent stage of his career, he commands a massive valuation based on his limited international performances but high potential. At 15, the left-handed batter is not yet eligible to sign his own endorsement deals but makes huge money per day. What is the approximate figure that the teenage prodigy earns per day?

How much does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns per day?

Houlihan Lokey’s IPL Valuation Study 2026, a report primarily focused on valuing entire franchises, dedicated a section to a 15-year-old player, asserting that his potential broadcast appeal rivals that of Sachin Tendulkar. The report further highlighted a significant consideration: any brand partnering with Sooryavanshi today is essentially investing in a decade of unproven potential.

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However, this perspective is incomplete. A long-term investment of this nature requires clearly defined terms, a structured rate, a legal framework, and an exit strategy. Over the past month, Hindustan Times Digital has explored this proposition and discovered that it currently resembles a risk assessment memo that the market has yet to formalize.

It has emerged that Sooryavanshi already has an unofficial rate card. Based seemingly only on his high-ceiling potential, the southpaw currently earns ₹1.5 crore to 2 crore a day as the figure is the standard one for an athlete allotting his time for a shoot or an appearance. In a statement to The Hindustan Times, Founder & CEO of AMP Sports & Entertainment Indranil Das Blah said:

Pre-IPL, there was really no benchmark… it’s fresh off the bat that he’s charging around 1.5 crore a day.”

The Rajasthan Royals’ star batter has already been compared to Sachin Tendulkar and recently broke the legend’s record of being the youngest player to feature for India. While the IPL 2025 was a shortened season for him, it was in IPL 2026 that Sooryavanshi got the opportunity to showcase his full potential as he amassed 776 runs to earn five individual awards at the end of the tournament. Before the IPL, he starred with a 175-run knock in the U19 World Cup final against England. As per The Hindustan Times, the endorsement value will surge to ₹3 to ₹4 crore if his form continues.

IND vs AFG: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play in the second T20I against Afghanistan?

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi didn’t get a chance in the first of the three T20Is against Afghanistan on September 13, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, Sanju Samson’s low score at the top has slightly opened the door for the 15-year-old’s inclusion.

Nevertheless, Samson could yet retain his spot for the second T20I and Sooryavanshi could get a chance only in the third.

 

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earnings: How Much Does Team India Star Earn Per Day? Reported Figure Will Stun You
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earnings: How Much Does Team India Star Earn Per Day? Reported Figure Will Stun You
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earnings: How Much Does Team India Star Earn Per Day? Reported Figure Will Stun You
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earnings: How Much Does Team India Star Earn Per Day? Reported Figure Will Stun You
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