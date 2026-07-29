Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Elevated To Leadership Role As East Zone Squad Named For Duleep Trophy 2026

Team India’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to make big strides in top-level cricket and it has been further headlined as a leadership role beckons in Duleep Trophy 2026. With East Zone announcing its squad for the tournament, Ishan Kishan will lead the side, while Sooryavanshi has been named vice-captain.

How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed in first-class cricket?

The 15-year-old, who made his international during the T20I series against England, has featured only in eight first-class fixtures, aggregating 207 runs in 12 innings at an average of 17.25 alongside a best of 93. The teenage prodigy last played red-ball cricket during the Plate league Ranji fixture for Bihar against Meghalaya in 2025. Nevertheless, he is expected to open the batting alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran, a veteran of 113 games at the first-class level. Easwaran remains the most experienced cricketer in the squad and is the highest run-getter. Despite accumulating 613 runs in the recent Ranji Trophy season for Jharkhand, Shikhar Mohan looks to be the reserve opener. Kishan, the captain, is also expected to serve as the keeper.

However, Sooryavanshi as vice-captain at such an early stage can backfire, given the lack of experience at the first-class level. The youngster had a tough T20I series in England but won the Player of the Series award in Zimbabwe, hitting two blazing half-centuries in three games. The pace attack looks to be an all-Bengal one, comprising Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar, while the spinners include Shahbaz Ahmed and Anukul Roy.

East Zone Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (capt), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy, Denish Das.

Who won the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy?

Central Zone had beaten South Zone in the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy final to win the title. Captained by Rajat Patidar, Central Zone amassed 511 in their first innings after bundling the opposition out for only 149. South Zone did mount a fightback in their second innings, scoring 426 in 121 overs, helped by half-centuries from Ravichandran Smaran (67), C Andre Siddharth (84) and Ankit Sharma (99).

Nevertheless, a target of 65 proved to be too easy in the end as Central Zone won by six wickets. East Zone will face North-East Zone in the quarter-final on August 23, Sunday.