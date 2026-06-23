Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Team India Jersey Ahead of Ireland T20Is; Emotional Reaction Wins Hearts | WATCH Video

Teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has officially lived the ultimate dream of every aspiring young cricketer in India. Ahead of India’s first T20I match against Ireland at the Stormont Cricket Ground, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a heartwarming video which has gone viral on social media on 23rd June, 2026.

The video shows the exact moment when the 15-year-old star got his first jersey for the senior Indian national team. It’s a big milestone that he has been working towards since he was a young child.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Heartwarming Moment of Pure Emotion

In the video, which was shared on the official social media handles of the BCCI, legendary team support staff member Raghu is seen handing over the iconic blue uniform to Sooryavanshi’s hotel room in a special box. The teenager displayed great maturity and respect as he offered Raghu a warm “Ram-Ram” greeting before touching his feet in traditional manner.

Ladies & Gentlemen The moment the nation has been waiting for has arrived! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in #TeamIndia jersey. Witness this incredibly special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUUytFMPVw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2026

The young southpaw blinked back the tears as he opened the box and pulled out his brand new jersey with his name and the number 03 on the back.

“I don’t have the words to describe this feeling,” an emotional Sooryavanshi told in his first formal interview as a senior member of the Indian squad. “This was the dream that made me pick up a cricket bat and step onto a practice ground on the very first day of my life. Having my name on the back of this shirt… I can’t stop smiling. Sometimes things happen that you didn’t think would happen this early and you just don’t know how to react. It’s just like a beautiful dream.

On the Brink of Cricketing History

Sooryavanshi’s rapid elevation to the senior side follows a landmark domestic cycle. He was king in the recently concluded IPL 2026 season, bagging the coveted Orange Cap by smashing a stunning 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals, including breaking Chris Gayle’s long-standing record with 72 seasonal sixes. He also smashed a breathtaking 29-ball 94 against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation series final just days ago, completing the fastest fifty in List A history in just 11 deliveries.

The youngster is heavily fancied to make his international debut when India takes the pitch in Belfast on June 26. If he makes the playing XI, the 15-year-old phenomenon will rewrite the record books as the youngest male cricketer to play for India eclipsing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic debut record.