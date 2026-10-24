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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Where To Watch India’s Young Sensation Live For Free In India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Where To Watch India’s Young Sensation Live For Free In India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE Today: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could feature in India's second T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24, 2026. Check the match timings, free TV viewing options, live streaming platforms and broadcast details to find out how to watch the youngster in action.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Where To Watch India’s Young Sensation Live For Free In India

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 14:14 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE Today: India will look to continue their winning momentum in the five-match T20I series after a thrilling victory in the opening match. With Ishan Kishan ruled out of the second T20I due to a groin strain, Sooryavanshi could get an opportunity to return to India’s playing XI and partner Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order.

The young left-handed batter has attracted attention for his aggressive approach and ability to score quickly. Fans will be eager to see whether he gets the opportunity to make an impact as India aim to extend their lead in the series against Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand.

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India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

Series: India Tour of New Zealand 2026

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

Match Time: 12:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time)

Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers looking for a free television option can check DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the confirmed broadcast schedule.

For online viewers, the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and SonyLIV website. Fans can use compatible smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs to follow the action, although online viewing may require a subscription.

Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live For Free In India?

Fans looking for a free way to watch Sooryavanshi in action can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish. Viewers with a compatible setup can tune in without requiring a paid sports television subscription, subject to the match’s confirmed channel listing.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 24. Fans should verify the latest broadcast schedule before the game.

Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, with free-to-air coverage potentially available through Three or Sky Open, subject to the confirmed schedule.

United States and Canada: Willow TV, subject to the applicable broadcast schedule.

International viewers should check their regional broadcasters for confirmation of live coverage and streaming availability.

India Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Kumar Kushagra.

New Zealand Squad

Mitchell Santner (Captain), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Where To Watch India’s Young Sensation Live For Free In India

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Where To Watch India’s Young Sensation Live For Free In India
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Where To Watch India’s Young Sensation Live For Free In India
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Where To Watch India’s Young Sensation Live For Free In India
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