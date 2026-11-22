Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE Today: India A will take on Pakistan A in the eighth match of the tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Led by Tilak Varma, the Indian team will be looking to register another victory after beginning their campaign with a massive 306-run win over Nepal. Sooryavanshi is part of India’s squad and will be among the players to watch in this much-anticipated encounter.

The 14-year-old left-handed batter has attracted considerable attention with his explosive batting and fearless approach against experienced bowlers. Having already established himself as one of India’s most exciting young cricketing prospects, Sooryavanshi will be eager to make his presence felt against Pakistan A.

With both teams coming into the contest on the back of victories in their opening matches, Sunday’s encounter promises to be an exciting contest. Fans will be particularly keen to see whether Sooryavanshi can deliver a memorable performance against Pakistan’s bowling attack.

India A vs Pakistan A: Match Details

Match: India A vs Pakistan A, 8th Match, Group B

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Match Time: 3:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time)

Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India A vs Pakistan A match in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network.

For online viewers, the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and SonyLIV website. Fans can use compatible smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs to follow Sooryavanshi’s performance live, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.

India A Squad

Tilak Varma (Captain), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey and Arshad Khan.

Pakistan A Squad

Rohail Nazir (WK), Abdul Samad (Captain), Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Shahzaib Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz.