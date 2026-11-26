Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE Today: India A will face Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the local start time being 1:00 PM in Doha.

The Indian squad features several exciting young cricketers, including Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana and Prabhsimran Singh. Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout performers in the tournament, particularly after his sensational 204 off just 53 deliveries against the UAE. The teenage opener will once again be one of the biggest attractions in the knockout encounter.

With a place in the tournament final at stake, fans will be eager to see whether Sooryavanshi can produce another explosive batting performance and help India A overcome the Sri Lankan challenge.

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Match Details

Match: India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st Semi-Final (A1 vs B2)

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Match Time: 3:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time)

Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during the India A vs Sri Lanka A first semi-final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network.

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports television channels. Viewers can check their respective cable and DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the encounter.

India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who want to watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting action on their smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs can follow the India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Viewers can watch the match live through the app or website, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.

India A Squad

Tilak Varma (Captain), Rinku Singh (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

Sri Lanka A Squad

Pavan Rathnayake (Captain), Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka (WK), Nipun Dhananjaya, Chamika Heenatigala, Janith Liyanage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (WK), Ravindu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanuja Sahan, Dulaj Samuditha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh.