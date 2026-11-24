Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE Today: India A will face the UAE in the 11th match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha, Qatar. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 11:00 AM IST.

The Indian squad features several exciting young cricketers, including Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana and Prabhsimran Singh. Sooryavanshi, who has attracted attention with his aggressive batting, will be one of the players to watch in this contest.

India A will be keen to collect two crucial points and strengthen their position in Group B. Meanwhile, the UAE will aim to finish their tournament campaign on a positive note after losing their opening two matches against Pakistan A and Nepal.

With India’s semi-final qualification hopes at stake, fans will be eager to see whether Sooryavanshi can deliver another impressive performance against the UAE bowling attack.

India A vs UAE: Match Details

Match: India A vs United Arab Emirates, 11th Match, Group B

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Venue: University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha, Qatar

Match Time: 11:30 AM IST (9:00 AM local time)

Toss Time: 11:00 AM IST

Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during the India A vs UAE match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network.

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports television channels. Viewers can check their respective cable and DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the encounter.

India A vs UAE LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who want to watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting action on their smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs can follow the India A vs UAE match through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Viewers can watch the match live through the app or website, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.

India A Squad

Tilak Varma (Captain), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanush Kotian and Arshad Khan.

United Arab Emirates Squad

M Aftab Alam (Captain & WK), Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, Basil Hameed, Ethan DSouza, Noorullah Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Sohaib Khan, Omid Rahman, Zahid Ali, Ayaan Misbah and Awais Ali Shah.