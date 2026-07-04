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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-Year Record to Become Youngest International Cricketer

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-Year Record to Become Youngest International Cricketer

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history during the second T20I against England at Old Trafford by becoming the youngest player to represent India in international cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 37-year-old record. At just 15, the left-handed batter also became India's youngest T20I debutant, marking another remarkable milestone in his meteoric rise after a sensational IPL season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 37-Year Record to Become Youngest International Cricketer (Image Source: X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 37-Year Record to Become Youngest International Cricketer (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 18:54 IST

History etched in world cricket! Teenage batting phenomena Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his Senior India International debut for India in the 2nd T20I against England today at Old Trafford. At an astonishing young age of just 15 years 3 months and 7 days, the attacking left-handed opening batter broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record to become the youngest Indian ever to play cricket in all international formats. The Bihar-born-teenager received his special maiden India cap from team management after an overwhelming run-machine tour of Indian Premier League 2026 that announced his arrival in style at the top of the order.

The Historic Landmark Shattering Sachin Tendulkar Legendary Milestone

The young gun was on the field in Manchester that meant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (18 years and 353 days) shattered Sachin Tendulkar who made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 at an age of 16 years and 205 days.

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It was not only the break for Sachin but the current player from the Rajasthan Royals side also went past Washington Sundar and broke the record for the youngest ever men senior T20I debutant. After months of deliberation and public anticipation from across the world, team management had kept the teenager on the bench for the Ireland series in the past.

Players of the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri were vociferously asking for him to be included in theplaying XI before finally getting the chance after an underperformance by wicket-keeper-batter Sanju Samson.

From Indian Premier League (IPL) Glory To Senior International Stage

The rapid ascension of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the highest level of international cricket is the direct result of a spectacular campaign in the IPL 2026 with the Rajasthan Royals. The young prodigy finished the elite domestic tournament as the highest run scorer by compiling an unbelievable seven hundreds and 776 runs across sixteen matches at a staggering strike rate above 230.

His fearless batting display throughout the domestic season included an incredible 72 sixes, which successfully broke the long standing tournament records for explosive power hitting. Before joining the senior national side alongside opening partner Abhishek Sharma for the United Kingdom tour, the left handed batting sensation had also displayed phenomenal form for the India A cricket team by smashing a match winning 94 runs during a list A tri nation tournament in Sri Lanka.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-Year Record to Become Youngest International Cricketer
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-Year Record to Become Youngest International Cricketer
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-Year Record to Become Youngest International Cricketer
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-Year Record to Become Youngest International Cricketer

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