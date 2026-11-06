Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Bihar Captain For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, 15-Year-Old Set For Big Leadership Test

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been handed a major responsibility ahead of the upcoming domestic T20 season, with Bihar appointing him captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026–27. The 15-year-old will take charge of the state side for the first time in an official cricket tournament as Bihar look to bounce back from a disappointing start to their domestic campaign.

Sooryavanshi’s elevation marks another significant milestone in his rapidly growing cricket career. The youngster has already represented Bihar in domestic cricket and previously served as vice-captain of the state team in the Ranji Trophy. He also held the vice-captaincy position for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) finalised the squad following its selection committee meeting on November 6. Players were assessed through trials conducted between November 4 and 6, alongside their previous performances.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Lead Bihar

The upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will provide Sooryavanshi with his first official opportunity to captain Bihar. Although he has previously stepped in as East Zone’s stand-in captain during the Duleep Trophy final when Ishan Kishan was temporarily off the field, this will be his first full-time leadership assignment.

The young left-handed batter will have an important role in guiding Bihar’s campaign, particularly after the team’s difficult opening phase in the Ranji Trophy.

Bihar lost all four matches during the first phase of the 2026–27 Ranji Trophy season and will be eager to produce a stronger performance in the shortest format.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Explosive T20 Record

Sooryavanshi’s appointment comes on the back of several impressive performances in the T20 format. The youngster has featured in 44 T20 matches, including seven appearances for Bihar.

One of his standout performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy came during the previous edition, when he smashed an unbeaten 108 off just 61 deliveries against Maharashtra at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He also recently represented India in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Although his opportunities were limited, he scored 4 and 45 in his two innings.

His partnership with Abhishek Sharma in the third T20I in Wellington was particularly memorable, as India registered a record-breaking 118 runs in the powerplay.

Sakib Hussain’s Availability Remains Uncertain

Bihar could also have fast bowler Sakib Hussain in their squad for the upcoming competition, although his availability will depend on his fitness.

The 21-year-old pacer attracted attention during his IPL 2025 stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he has not featured in competitive cricket since the conclusion of that season.

His potential return would provide Bihar with another pace-bowling option as they prepare for the tournament.

Bihar’s Full Squad

Bihar Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Captain), Alok Kumar, Ayush Loharuka (WK), Altamish Ashraf, Tarun Kumar Singh, Anmol Kumar (WK), Prithvi Raj, Suraj Kashyap (Vice-Captain), Mayank Kumar, Raghavendra Pratap, Ashish Kumar, Vasudev Prasad Singh, Mohammad Izhar, Amol Yadav, Prashant Singh, Nawaz Khan and Himanshu Singh.

Bihar will begin their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026–27 campaign against Saurashtra on November 14 in Indore.

With Sooryavanshi taking charge of the side, Bihar will hope to make a fresh start in the T20 competition and put their disappointing Ranji Trophy results behind them.