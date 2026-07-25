Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth 2026: IPL Salary, Income, Cars, Property, Brand Endorsements And More

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth: Indian cricket’s newest teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rapidly become one of the biggest talking points in world cricket. The 15-year-old left-handed batter has impressed fans with fearless stroke play for India before carrying that form into international cricket. His explosive performances, including a stunning 18-ball fifty against Zimbabwe, has significantly boosted his popularity. As his profile continues to rise, fans are increasingly curious about his net worth, salary, assets and luxurious lifestyle.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth

According to multiple media reports, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s estimated net worth is believed to be between Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 crore. A major share of his earnings comes from his IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals, match fees, endorsement opportunities and performance-related bonuses. Considering his age and growing reputation, his financial value is expected to rise substantially over the next few years.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL Salary

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was signed by Rajasthan Royals for approximately Rs 1.1 crore per season during the IPL auction. In addition to his contract value, reports suggest he receives around Rs 7.5 lakh per match as IPL match fees. Having already featured in more than 20 IPL matches, his match fee earnings alone are estimated to have crossed Rs 1.5 crore.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Properties

Despite being just 15 years old, Sooryavanshi is reportedly associated with premium real estate. According to reports, he owns a modern apartment in Mumbai valued between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3 crore, providing a convenient base during the IPL season. He also continues to have his family home in Tajpur, Bihar, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Car Collection

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s car collection is still modest compared to established international cricketers. While there have been reports linking him with premium vehicles following his IPL success, no officially verified list of luxury cars has been confirmed publicly. Given his rapid rise and increasing endorsement opportunities, his automobile collection is expected to expand in the coming years. He was gifted a Nixon after the IPL 2026 for being the Player of the Tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Endorsements

The teenage batter has quickly emerged as one of India’s most marketable young sporting stars. Following his impressive IPL performances and breakthrough at international level, brands have shown increasing interest in partnering with him. Although details of all endorsement agreements remain undisclosed, commercial deals are expected to become a significant source of income as his cricket career progresses.

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Net Worth Could Rise Rapidly

With consistent performances for Rajasthan Royals and India, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket. His growing fan base, increasing sponsorship opportunities and potential central contracts with the BCCI could significantly increase his earnings over the next few seasons, making him one of the wealthiest young cricketers in the country.