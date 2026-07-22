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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recently opened up on his England T20I series performance, sighting recent ups and downs while preparing for the Zimbabwe T20I opener in Harare. Playing on the ground special to him, the 15 year old now has confidence in his process as he highlighted his fond memories at Harare Sports Club.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener (Image Source: X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 13:06 IST

Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recently opened up on his international performance against England while sharing his mindset ahead of India’s upcoming T20I series opener against Zimbabwe in Harare. The IPL 2026 star reflected on his rapid rise, handling team selection setbacks, and maintaining unwavering confidence. It is worth noting that Vaibhav became India’s youngest international cricketer after debuting against England in Manchester during the second T20I of the five-match series. 

After scoring 14, 13, and 15 across three innings, he was left out of the final T20I as wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson returned to the playing lineup. As India prepares for the three-match T20I series starting Thursday, July 23, 2026, at Harare Sports Club under captain Shreyas Iyer, the determination to learn from recent challenges and contribute to team success.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reflects On England Series Setbacks

Addressing his maiden international assignment against England, Vaibhav candidly admitted that navigating international cricket presents natural learning curves. The Bihar batter faced fiery spells from pace bowler Jofra Archer and clever variations from Sam Curran during the England series, where India suffered a 0 to 4 defeat. The decision to omit him for the fifth T20I sparked widespread discussion among former players and analysts.

“Yes, there have been several ups and downs in the last four months. It is part of cricket, and it will keep happening, but I have to follow the process and give my 100 per cent for the team.”

Returning To Special Venue At Harare Sports Club

The upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe holds deep emotional significance for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Just four months ago in February 2026, the teenage sensation played a legendary innings of 175 runs off 80 balls against England in the Under 19 World Cup final at the very same venue in Harare, guiding India to a historic world title.

“Harare is a very memorable ground for me. Just four months back, we had played the Under 19 World Cup Final and won, so it is a very special ground. To represent India is everyone’s dream and it is a very special moment. To return to the ground where we made history four months back feels amazing.”

“The pitches and the conditions here, I have got a fair idea about them when I last played here during the Under 19 World Cup. So, I will try what all I gathered during that tournament to apply those learnings during the matches now and do well.”

While the Indian skipper would be desperate to get the first series win under his flagship, it would be exciting to see how the dice roll out for Vaibhav as well. 

Also Read – Pep Guardiola to Italy? FIGC Chief Confirms Talks Held in Barcelona With Paolo Maldini And Leonardo

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener

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