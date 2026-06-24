Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reacts to Brother Ashirwad’s Record-Breaking Hundred; Scores 168 Off 119 Balls With 19 Fours, 6 Sixes

Vaibhav Suryavanshi took to his official social media handles to celebrate a remarkable individual performance delivered by young talent Ashirvad Suryavanshi. The teenage cricket sensation shared a viral screenshot of a cricket match scorecard highlighting a truly destructive batting display that completely dominated the opposition bowling unit. This elegant public appreciation from a highly recognised national age-group cricketer quickly caught the attention of local sports enthusiasts as digital platforms began circulating the exceptional statistics of the heavy-hitting top-order batter.

Ashirvad Suryavanshi Smashes Brutal Century To Secure Team Victory

That scorecard shared online perfectly describes every single stat from one of those awesome local clashes played out by Rishav 11 versus Raushan11. Rishav 11 compiled a monstrous 311–7 in their 40 overs! It was all about one player in Rishav 11’s innings, and that was Ashirvad Suryavanshi.

Ashirvad put on a show with a sensational 168 runs off just 119 deliveries before being sent packing by Sajan.

He whacked 19 boundaries and 6 sixes to all corners of the ground, striking at a brilliant 141.18 throughout his time at the crease to ensure Rishav 11 were well set for victory.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s brother scoring Hundreds for fun 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4g4pFVK67X — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 24, 2026

India vs Ireland: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns National Team Call Up Following Record-Breaking Performance in IPL 2026

Vaibhav has earned his first selection in the Indian T20 national team for seniors. This mammoth achievement comes after he registered the highest score in the just concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season, scoring a jaw-dropping 776 runs.

The teenage left-handed opener is currently accompanying the men’s team on an overseas tour to England and Ireland for a bilateral series after being on a roll on the back of this record-breaking spree. The teen prodigy is expected to make his long-awaited debut against Ireland in Belfast, which is due to commence on June 26 and will also be featuring in England T20 bilateral matches, having been included in the squad.