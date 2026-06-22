Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Huge Praise From World Cup Winning Captain After Record-Breaking India A vs Sri Lanka A Final Knock

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to be the talk of the town after his record-breaking fastest List A half-century in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka A. Thanks to his whirlwind knock in the final, the 15-year-old received special praise from former World Cup-winning captain Clive Lloyd. Having led the West Indies to back-to-back titles in 1975 and 1979, the 81-year-old talked about Sooryavanshi’s style of play. Lloyd talked about how he believes that the Indian prodigy does not have to change his style of play.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lights up Dambulla with record-breaking knock

Sooryavanshi, India, versus hosts Sri Lanka A in the 50-overs tri-series final on Sunday in Dambulla, Colors On his way to the fastest fifty in List A cricket, Sooryavanshi completely trounced the opposition bowlers. He smashed the previous world record by getting to his fifty in a mere 11 deliveries. Unfortunately, he got out for 94 off 29 balls, thereby losing the chance to be the joint-fastest centurion in List A cricket. A six off the last ball was all he needed to be sent back. Sooryavnashi will be traveling to Ireland for the two Twenty20 Internationals scheduled later this month. One of these games should see his debut for India.

Clive Lloyd comes up with huge praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Unlike some former players, who believe Sooryavanshi would not be able to match his success in international cricket with the same approach, Lloyd has a different belief. “I think this guy’s got ability, and I’m sure that if he continues to play in the manner that he is playing, and that they don’t try to change it, you know, his style of play, I think we have a young man that we will be watching for quite a long while,” the former West Indies captain said.

Lloyd, who captained a West Indies team that boasted some of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of sport talked about how Sooryavanshi would have fared against them. While speaking to Revsportz, Lloyd said, “Well, he would have had a very good test, and we would be testing his character, his skills, and so on. He has good eyesight. He is a good striker of the ball. Yeah, so it would be a good test for him and a good test for our bowlers. The point about the bowlers that we had, why it was difficult to decipher what they were doing, because they all did something different. They didn’t do the same thing. So, it would have been a great test.”

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