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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal’s Post, Creates Social Media Buzz

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal’s Post, Creates Social Media Buzz

India youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparked social media buzz after reposting Laila Faisal’s Instagram post, the rumoured girlfriend of Abhishek Sharma. As both batters compete for an India T20I opening spot, fans are curious after the recent social media activity from the 15-year-old.

Abhishek Sharma, Laila Faisal, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in frame. Image Credit: X and Instagram
Abhishek Sharma, Laila Faisal, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in frame. Image Credit: X and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 15:00 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma have been competing for an opening spot in India’s T20I team. The two left-handed batters have been known for their aggressive intent in T20s. However, recently, the two left-handers have been with the Indian team on the tour to England; Sooryavanshi created social media buzz. The 15-year-old batter reposted a post from Abhishek Sharma’s reported girlfriend, Laila Faisal. While being on the sidelines and waiting for his record-breaking debut, Sooryavanshi has been seen hanging out with different players, including Abhishek.



Abhishek Sharma and Laila Faisal relationship

A young woman named Laila Faisal has been connected to Abhishek Sharma. Neither Abhishek nor Laila has formally acknowledged or refuted the rumors. Due to their social media activity, these two are currently in the news. In their posts, neither Laila nor the batter has made reference to one another. Since Laila was spotted attending Abhishek’s games in 2025 and mingling with others close to him, the two have been closely associated.

Who is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma’s rumoured girlfriend

Laila was born in Delhi in the year 2000, and she did her schooling from Delhi Public School, RK Puram. After that, she shifted to the UK for further studies, and there she completed her graduation from King’s College London in psychology. Besides that, she took up fashion designing, marketing, and styling courses from the University of the Arts London. This was an effort on her part to enhance her career prospects in the fashion domain.

She and her mother, Roohi Faisal, together launched a luxury fashion house, LRF Designs. The label revolves around Indian fabrics and Kashmiri craftsmanship while incorporating contemporary fashion trends. Also, she is also the COO of Sound of Music Luxury. It is a luxury home theater and automation company that her father established.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have been competing with each other for the opening spot in the Indian T20I team. However, with recent failures of both Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, it seems that the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi is close to making his debut along with Abhishek. If the teenage batter makes his debut, he will create history in becoming the youngest player to debut for the Indian national cricket team.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Snapchat Debut Goes Viral Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, Features Abhishek Sharma And Axar Patel | WATCH Video

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal’s Post, Creates Social Media Buzz
Tags: Abhishek Sharmaindia t20i teamindia vs englandLaila FaisalVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi debut

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal’s Post, Creates Social Media Buzz
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal’s Post, Creates Social Media Buzz
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal’s Post, Creates Social Media Buzz
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal’s Post, Creates Social Media Buzz

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