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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for BCCI Fine? India A Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Sri Lanka A Altercation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for BCCI Fine? India A Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Sri Lanka A Altercation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could face a BCCI fine after a heated altercation with Sri Lanka A batter Vishen Halambage during the India A tour. The 15-year-old prodigy’s disciplinary troubles come amid a disappointing run of form in the Sri Lanka Tri-Series.

Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in frame. Image Credit: Instagram/Indian Cricket Team
Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in frame. Image Credit: Instagram/Indian Cricket Team

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 12:50 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India A: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is faced with a tough decision after recent events involving star teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old, while he has not lived up to the expectations set for him with India A, has certainly made it to the headlines. The left-handed batter was involved in an argument on Monday with a Sri Lanka A player, leading to things getting physical with Sooryavanshi pushing the player. While he played in the following game against Afghanistan A and it looked like he would escape the matter scotch free, it is being reported that the match referee has recommended a fine for the youngster by the BCCI.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be fined by the BCCI?

As per Sportstar’s latest update, the match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash, who officiated the highly debated match, has proposed that Sooryavanshi be fined half of his match remuneration for his involvement in the physical altercation with Sri Lanka A batsman Vishen Halambage. Due to his confrontations with field umpires, India A skipper Tilak has also been put forward for disciplinary measures, which might cause a penalty of 30 per cent of his match fee.

Sooryavanshi was spotted shoving Halambage after a heated scuffle involving multiple Sri Lankan A players at the conclusion of the match, in which the home team’s victory was decided in the Super Over. Niroshan Dickwella, a senior Sri Lankan international, had to intervene and separate the two players before things went any further. Based on media reports, Halambage had been repeatedly sledging Sooryavanshi on the tour, including on June 9 when the two sides first met, the report stated.

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Why is BCCI in charge of putting a fine on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Reports suggest that sanctions in A-team cricket matches are decided by the respective cricket boards, unlike senior international cricket, where the ICC has the authority over disciplinary matters. The match referee can only propose but it is finally the boards that decide whether or not to approve and implement the proposed measures. The proposed sanctions were taken from the reports of the on-field umpires and no formal hearing was conducted.

How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed for India A?

Having come on the back of a run of good scores in the IPL 2026, where he scored in the 90s thrice in his last four games, a lot was expected of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Sri Lankan tri-series. However, to everyone’s shock, the 15-year-old batter has managed only 117 runs in four games. The lack of form has worried the fans and cricket experts. His altercation won the field has not helped his case as doubts start to emerge after Sooryavanshi received in maiden call-up to the national team.

Also Read: IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: India Take 2-0 Lead After Record 170-Run Victory Against Afghanistan In Lucknow; Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Score Centuries

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for BCCI Fine? India A Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Sri Lanka A Altercation
Tags: bcciIndia AIndia A vs Sri Lanka ASri Lanka Atilak-varmaVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi fineVishen Halambage

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for BCCI Fine? India A Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Sri Lanka A Altercation
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for BCCI Fine? India A Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Sri Lanka A Altercation
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for BCCI Fine? India A Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Sri Lanka A Altercation
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for BCCI Fine? India A Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Sri Lanka A Altercation

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