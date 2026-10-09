Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sanju Samson: Who Will Play in India vs West Indies 2nd T20I? Check Head-to-Head Stats – Age, Matches, Runs and More | IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sanju Samson: : India will aim to extend their winning run against the West Indies when the two sides meet in the second T20I of the five-match series in Ranchi on Friday (Oct 9). After securing an eight-wicket victory in the series opener in Lucknow, the hosts will look to take a 2-0 lead. Captain Shreyas Iyer starred in the first match with an unbeaten 102 as India chased down the target of 172 runs.

However, Sanju Samson’s recent batting form has raised questions about his place in the playing XI, potentially opening the door for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has impressed with his aggressive approach, but will India make a change at the top of the order? Here is a comparison of Sooryavanshi and Samson, including their age, T20I statistics, runs and chances of playing in the second match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sanju Samson: Age Comparison

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 15 years old, while Sanju Samson is 32. The two batters represent different stages of their careers, with Sooryavanshi emerging as a promising young talent and Samson bringing years of experience in international and franchise cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Age: 15 years

15 years Sanju Samson Age: 32 years

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sanju Samson: T20I Stats Comparison

Sanju Samson has considerably more international experience than Sooryavanshi, having played 73 T20Is compared with the youngster’s eight appearances. However, Sooryavanshi has maintained a higher batting average and strike rate in the statistics provided, showcasing his ability to score quickly in the shortest format.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 8 matches, 246 runs, highest score 81, average 30.75, strike rate 186.36, two half-centuries.

8 matches, 246 runs, highest score 81, average 30.75, strike rate 186.36, two half-centuries. Sanju Samson: 73 matches, 1,578 runs, highest score 111, average 26.30, strike rate 155.92, three centuries and eight half-centuries.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi T20I Career Stats

The 15-year-old left-hander has scored 246 runs in eight T20I appearances, with a highest score of 81. His batting average stands at 30.75, while his strike rate of 186.36 highlights his aggressive approach. Sooryavanshi has registered two half-centuries and could offer India an attacking option at the top of the order if selected.

Sanju Samson T20I Career Stats

Sanju Samson has accumulated 1,578 runs in 73 T20I matches, with a highest score of 111. He averages 26.30 and has a strike rate of 155.92, including three centuries and eight half-centuries. Despite his experience and ability to produce big scores, his recent returns have come under scrutiny ahead of the second T20I.

Why Is Sanju Samson Under Pressure Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I?

Samson scored 11 runs off nine balls in the first T20I against the West Indies. His previous four T20I innings, according to the supplied figures, have produced scores of 9, 7, 2 and 11. This sequence has prompted discussion about whether India should consider a change at the top of the batting order, especially with Sooryavanshi available as an alternative.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Against West Indies in the 2nd T20I?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be considered for a place in India’s playing XI if the team management decides to make changes to its opening combination. His impressive strike rate and attacking style make him an exciting option, but Samson’s international experience remains an important factor. The final decision will depend on the team’s preferred combination and will be confirmed at the toss ahead of the match in Ranchi.