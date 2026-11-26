Kevin Pietersen On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has made a stunning prediction about India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, backing him to score an incredible 500 runs in a Test innings within the next five years. The prediction comes after the 15-year-old grabbed worldwide attention with his breathtaking 204-run knock against the UAE in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

Pietersen shared his thoughts on social media platform X, expressing his belief that Sooryavanshi has the potential to achieve something extraordinary in the longest format of the game. The former England batter’s prediction has added another remarkable dimension to the growing buzz around the young left-hander.

“Here’s a shout — Vaibhav will score a 500 in a Test Match within the next 5yrs!”

The statement is particularly eye-catching considering that Sooryavanshi is still in the early stages of his professional career. However, his extraordinary ability to score runs at an astonishing rate has already made him one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the world.

Here’s a shout — Vaibhav will score a 500 in a Test Match within the next 5yrs! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 26, 2026







Kevin Pietersen Predicts Historic 500-Run Test Innings

Pietersen’s prediction comes on the back of Sooryavanshi’s sensational performance against the United Arab Emirates in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. The youngster produced an unbelievable display of power-hitting, scoring 204 runs from just 53 deliveries.

His innings featured an incredible 28 sixes and seven boundaries, leaving the opposition bowlers with very few answers. Sooryavanshi brought up his hundred in only 28 balls before accelerating further to reach the 150-run mark in 40 deliveries.

He completed his double century in just 52 balls, registering one of the most extraordinary individual performances in the history of List A cricket.

India A made light work of the 251-run target, reaching 254/3 in just 14.2 overs. Sooryavanshi’s contribution accounted for the bulk of the team’s total and demonstrated the destructive potential that has made him such an exciting prospect.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continues To Impress In 2026

The teenager’s double century against the UAE was another major milestone in what has been a phenomenal year for him.

Sooryavanshi first grabbed widespread attention with his remarkable performances in the IPL, where he showcased his ability to take on experienced international bowlers despite his young age.

He also produced a memorable performance in the Under-19 World Cup final in February, smashing 175 runs to help India secure the title.

His fearless batting and ability to dominate bowling attacks have earned him considerable recognition from former cricketers and fans alike.

However, Sooryavanshi could not deliver another massive innings in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinal against Sri Lanka A on Thursday. He scored 40 runs from 27 deliveries, hitting four fours and three sixes before losing his wicket.

Despite the relatively modest score compared to his previous exploits, the youngster once again provided India A with an explosive start.

Pietersen’s prediction has now sparked another interesting conversation about just how far Sooryavanshi can go in international cricket. While a 500-run Test innings remains an extraordinary challenge, the former England captain clearly believes the teenager possesses the talent to achieve something unprecedented.