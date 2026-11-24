Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Records: India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced one of the greatest batting performances in List A cricket history, smashing a breathtaking 204 off just 53 deliveries against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The 15-year-old smashed 28 sixes and seven fours, breaking several world records during his extraordinary innings in Doha.

Sooryavanshi completed his double century in just 52 balls, registering the fastest-ever 200 in List A cricket. He also recorded the fastest List A century (28 balls) and 150 (40 balls), while his strike rate of 384.91 became the highest in a List A innings of 100 or more runs.

His breathtaking knock powered India A to a seven-wicket victory as they chased down the UAE’s 250-run target in just 14.2 overs. The contest witnessed multiple team and individual records being rewritten, with Sooryavanshi’s innings taking centre stage.

List Of All Records Broken By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During His 204-Run Knock

The India youngster dominated the UAE bowling attack, smashing 28 sixes and maintaining an astonishing scoring rate throughout his innings. Here is a look at the major records created by Sooryavanshi and India A during the historic encounter:

1. Fastest Double Century In List A Cricket

Sooryavanshi reached his double century in just 52 deliveries, becoming the fastest batter to score 200 runs in List A cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 52 balls (India A vs UAE, 2026)

Chad Bowes – 103 balls (Canterbury vs Otago, 2024)

N Jagadeesan – 114 balls (Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2022)

Harry Brook – 114 balls (England vs Sri Lanka, 2026)

2. Fastest List A Century In History

The left-handed opener brought up his hundred in just 28 balls, breaking the previous record held by Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had scored a 29-ball century.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 28 balls

Jake Fraser-McGurk – 29 balls

AB de Villiers – 31 balls

Sakibul Gani – 32 balls

Ishan Kishan – 33 balls

3. Fastest 150 In List A Cricket

Sooryavanshi needed only 40 deliveries to reach the 150-run mark, comfortably surpassing his own previous record of 59 balls, achieved against Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 40 balls (2026)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 59 balls (2025)

AB de Villiers – 64 balls (2015)

Jos Buttler – 65 balls (2022)

4. Highest Strike Rate In A List A Innings Of 100 Or More Runs

Sooryavanshi finished his innings with a phenomenal strike rate of 384.91, registering the highest strike rate in a List A innings featuring at least 100 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 384.91 (204 off 53)

AB de Villiers – 338.63 (149 off 44)

Jake Fraser-McGurk – 328.94 (125 off 38)

5. Most Sixes In A List A Innings

The 15-year-old smashed an incredible 28 sixes against the UAE, breaking the previous List A record of 23 maximums held by Australia’s D’Arcy Short.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 28 sixes

D’Arcy Short – 23 sixes

Bevon Jacobs – 21 sixes

6. Most Sixes In A Professional Cricket Innings

Sooryavanshi also went past the previous professional cricket record of 26 sixes, registered by Tanmay Agarwal during a Ranji Trophy match for Hyderabad against Arunachal Pradesh in 2024.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 28 sixes

Tanmay Agarwal – 26 sixes

Colin Munro – 23 sixes

D’Arcy Short – 23 sixes

7. Fastest Century Of His Professional Career

Sooryavanshi reached his hundred in 28 balls against the UAE, making it the fastest century of his professional career. His previous best was a 32-ball hundred for India A against the UAE in the 2025 Rising Stars Asia Cup.

His other notable centuries include a 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 and a 36-ball century for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in List A cricket.

India A Also Break Multiple Team Records During UAE Run Chase

Sooryavanshi’s individual brilliance was complemented by an equally destructive batting performance from India A. The visitors rewrote several team records while completing the 250-run chase in just 86 deliveries.

8. Quickest Successful Chase Of A 200-Plus Target In List A Cricket

India A chased down the UAE’s 250-run target in just 14.2 overs, setting a new benchmark for the quickest successful chase of a target exceeding 200 runs in List A cricket.

The previous record belonged to Allied Bank Ltd, who chased down a 200-plus target in 20 overs against Service Industries in Lahore during the Patron’s Cup in 2003.

9. Second-Most Sixes By A Team In A List A Match

India A smashed 31 sixes during their innings, registering the second-highest number of maximums by a team in a List A match.

Bihar – 38 sixes (vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2025)

India A – 31 sixes (vs UAE, 2026)

10. Quickest Team Hundred In List A Cricket

India A reached the 100-run mark in just five overs, registering the fastest team century in List A cricket history (where ball-by-ball data is available).

The previous benchmark was held jointly by New Zealand and India A, who reached 100 in 6.3 overs against Sri Lanka in 2015 and 2026, respectively.

India A Qualify For Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Finals

India A completed their remarkable run chase at 254/3 in just 14.2 overs, registering a dominant seven-wicket victory over the UAE. Sooryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 204 by UAE captain Basil Hameed, while Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 27 off 19 deliveries.

Earlier, Harpreet Singh Bhatia had scored a magnificent 130 off 144 balls to help the UAE post 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Arshad Khan was India’s standout bowler, picking up four wickets for 43 runs.

Sooryavanshi was deservedly named Player of the Match for his historic performance. With this emphatic victory, India A also secured their place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.