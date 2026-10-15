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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India T20I Record: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s limited playing time under Gautam Gambhir has sparked debate, especially when compared with his opportunities during VVS Laxman’s coaching stints. With 246 runs in eight T20Is at a strike rate of 186, the 15-year-old’s numbers have strengthened calls for more chances as India approach the West Indies series decider.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 14:37 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India T20I Record: The teenage batter’s limited opportunities under Gautam Gambhir have sparked debate, with his appearances under VVS Laxman highlighting a noticeable difference in team selection. As the West Indies series progresses, the question of how India should manage the 15-year-old’s talent continues to draw attention.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for an opportunity in India’s playing XI continued in the fourth T20I against the West Indies in Hyderabad. Captain Shreyas Iyer opted to retain the same combination, leaving the young left-hander on the sidelines once again.

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While India’s team combination remains a matter for the management to assess, Sooryavanshi’s record across different coaching stints has added another dimension to the discussion. The numbers offer a comparison between his opportunities when VVS Laxman was overseeing the side and his involvement under regular head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s T20I Appearances Under Laxman and Gambhir



According to the figures cited in the discussion, Sooryavanshi has featured in five of his eight T20I appearances during periods when Laxman was in charge. The former India batter, who heads the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, deputised for Gambhir during the team’s tour of Zimbabwe and the Asian Games campaign.

Sooryavanshi played all three matches in Zimbabwe and also featured in India’s knockout-stage campaign at the Asian Games. India advanced beyond the quarter-final against Afghanistan without a delivery being bowled after the match was washed out, with their superior ranking securing progression.

Under Gambhir, meanwhile, Sooryavanshi has been part of 14 matchday squads but has played only three times, according to the same comparison. The difference in appearances has become a talking point among supporters, particularly as the teenager continues to wait for a chance in the ongoing West Indies series.

The figures, however, reflect selection patterns across different assignments and circumstances. They do not, by themselves, establish the reasons behind the decisions made by either coaching setup.

Numbers Show Promise, but Playing Time Remains the Question

Sooryavanshi’s early international returns have helped fuel calls for more opportunities. The 15-year-old has scored 246 runs in eight T20Is at a strike rate of 186, demonstrating his ability to score quickly in the shortest format.

His aggressive approach makes him an intriguing option, but the decision to include him rests on the team’s plans, the conditions and the role expected from each batter. With India approaching the closing stages of the West Indies series, the management must weigh the value of giving a young player experience against the need to maintain a settled combination.

An unchanged XI can indicate confidence in an existing lineup, although it also means a player waiting on the bench has to remain patient. For Sooryavanshi, the immediate challenge is turning his limited opportunities into performances that strengthen his case for regular selection.

Virender Sehwag’s Take on Age and Performance

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has also weighed in on the broader debate over Sooryavanshi’s age. His view is that age should not become a barrier once a player is competing at the highest level, provided the performances justify selection.

The argument places the focus on output rather than a player’s birth year. Experienced international cricketers and teenage prospects can share the same competitive environment, making performance and readiness central to selection discussions.

For Sooryavanshi, the debate is unlikely to end with a single team announcement. His numbers have given supporters reasons to call for more game time, while India’s management must decide when and how to use his attacking skills. Whether another opportunity arrives in the series decider remains the key question.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Gautam Gambhir vs VVS Laxman Record Raises Questions: The T20I Stat Fans Can’t Ignore

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