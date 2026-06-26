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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Explore Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s incredible career stats, including his runs, matches, and world-record strike rates across India U19, India A.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike-Rate, Highest Score And More. Photo BCCI X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike-Rate, Highest Score And More. Photo BCCI X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 16:39 IST

The global cricket fraternity is left gaping at the awe-inspiring resume of fifteen-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he stands on the verge of a sure-shot milestone senior debut for Team India in Ireland. Except for domestic state fixtures, the left-handed opening prodigy of Bihar has systematically broken age-group, pathway and national developmental tournament scoring records over the last two years.

From leading India to Under-19 World Cup glory to rewriting world records for India Sooryavanshi’s sheer boundary-striking capability is defining a new blueprint for modern short-format power-hitting, an emerging side. Here is the complete statistical profile of his non-domestic international and pathway journey so far.

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The Crown Jewel: India Under-19 Records

Sooryavanshi’s primary platform for global recognition has been the India Under-19 side, where his aggression at the top of the order has translated into spectacular numbers across formats.

  • ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (2026): Piled up 439 runs across 7 matches at an elite average of 62.71 and a blistering strike rate of 169.49.

  • The World Cup Final Masterclass: Blasted a historic 175 runs off just 80 balls against England U19 in the final. The knock featured 15 fours and 15 sixes, cementing the highest individual score ever recorded in a U19 World Cup Final history.

  • ACC U19 Asia Cup Campaigns: Across the 2024 and 2025 editions, he registered a combined 404 runs. His highest score in the tournament stands at a massive 171 against UAE U19 in 2025.

  • Youth Red-Ball Test Debut: Hammered a phenomenal 58-ball century (104 runs) against Australia U19 in September 2024, marking the fastest-ever red-ball youth hundred by an Indian.

Driving the Future: India A & Emerging Stats

Fast-tracked rapidly up the BCCI development pyramid, Sooryavanshi has taken senior-level emerging tournaments by storm.

  • 2026 Sri Lanka Tri-Nation Series (List A): Collected 211 runs across 5 tournament innings.

  • The Dambulla Blitz: In the final against Sri Lanka A, he played a match-winning 94 off 29 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 324.14. During the assault, he scored the fastest half-century in Men’s List A history in a world-record 11 deliveries.

  • ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars (T20): Plundered 144 runs off 42 balls against the UAE Senior team at an absurd strike rate of 342.86, bringing up his century in just 32 balls.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More
Tags: fastest List A fifty 11 ballsIndia A emerging player statisticsIndia U19 World Cup final 175 runsIndia Under 19 cricket recordsmodern cricket power hitting metricsRajasthan Royals breakout stars 2026Vaibhav Sooryavanshi career statisticsVaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL Orange Capyoungest Indian international cricketersyouth international cricket highest scores

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

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