Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

The global cricket fraternity is left gaping at the awe-inspiring resume of fifteen-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he stands on the verge of a sure-shot milestone senior debut for Team India in Ireland. Except for domestic state fixtures, the left-handed opening prodigy of Bihar has systematically broken age-group, pathway and national developmental tournament scoring records over the last two years.

From leading India to Under-19 World Cup glory to rewriting world records for India Sooryavanshi’s sheer boundary-striking capability is defining a new blueprint for modern short-format power-hitting, an emerging side. Here is the complete statistical profile of his non-domestic international and pathway journey so far.

The Crown Jewel: India Under-19 Records

Sooryavanshi’s primary platform for global recognition has been the India Under-19 side, where his aggression at the top of the order has translated into spectacular numbers across formats.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (2026): Piled up 439 runs across 7 matches at an elite average of 62.71 and a blistering strike rate of 169.49.

The World Cup Final Masterclass: Blasted a historic 175 runs off just 80 balls against England U19 in the final. The knock featured 15 fours and 15 sixes, cementing the highest individual score ever recorded in a U19 World Cup Final history.

ACC U19 Asia Cup Campaigns: Across the 2024 and 2025 editions, he registered a combined 404 runs. His highest score in the tournament stands at a massive 171 against UAE U19 in 2025.

Youth Red-Ball Test Debut: Hammered a phenomenal 58-ball century (104 runs) against Australia U19 in September 2024, marking the fastest-ever red-ball youth hundred by an Indian.

Driving the Future: India A & Emerging Stats

Fast-tracked rapidly up the BCCI development pyramid, Sooryavanshi has taken senior-level emerging tournaments by storm.

2026 Sri Lanka Tri-Nation Series (List A): Collected 211 runs across 5 tournament innings.

The Dambulla Blitz: In the final against Sri Lanka A, he played a match-winning 94 off 29 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 324.14. During the assault, he scored the fastest half-century in Men’s List A history in a world-record 11 deliveries.

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars (T20): Plundered 144 runs off 42 balls against the UAE Senior team at an absurd strike rate of 342.86, bringing up his century in just 32 balls.