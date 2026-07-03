Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Snapchat Debut Goes Viral Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, Features Abhishek Sharma And Axar Patel | WATCH Video

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Axar Patel’s Snapchat: The Indian T20I team, barring their shocking series defeat to Ireland in June, has shown the highest dominance in the shortest format. They went 1000 days without losing a series and, amidst that, won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2026. Off the field, India’s opening batter, Abhishek Sharma, has been pretty prominent. The left-handed opening batter, who is pretty active on social media platforms, recently appeared on former vice-captain Axar Patel’s Snapchat. However, what set the social media ablaze was teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making an appearance on the Snapchat stories on Axar Patel’s stories.

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Axar Patel’s Snapchat







In a Snapchat video shared on Axar Patel’s account, Abhishek Sharma is seen saying that he read all the questions. In the same video, the left-handed opening batter panned the camera to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The three Indian players were seen sitting in a restaurant or what could be a lobby. It looked like a meeting between the players without the rest of the team.

Indian batting order under criticism

The Indian batting order has come under criticism for their batting performance during their tour to the United Kingdom. In their two-match T20I series against Ireland, where it was expected that the reigning World Champions would beat them easily, they ended up losing the couple of games.

Abhishek Sharma stars for India in the UK

In their series opener against England, India lost a couple of wickets early in the innings. However, Abhishek Sharma once again starred with a 20-ball fifty. The left-handed batter scored 59 runs in 24 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes. In the two-match series against Ireland, the 25-year-old scored 49 runs in the opening game while the rest of the batting order pretty much failed.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut delayed

Cricket fans around the World are waiting for the record-breaking international debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old, who lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 earlier in the year, received his maiden call-up to the Indian team. The teenage prodigy is expected to make his debut in the England T20I series. If Sooryavanshi does so, then he would become the youngest player to debut for the Indian team, going past Shafali Varma. Meanwhile, in Indian men’s cricket history, it is Sachin Tendulkar who holds the record for the youngest debutant.

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