Home > Sports > Vaibhav Suryavanshi Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: All You Need To Know About The Highest Civilian Honour For Children

The 14-year-old received India’s highest civilian award for children (aged 5–18), recognising exceptional achievement across fields including sports, bravery, innovation, science, social service, and culture.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 26, 2025 13:16:14 IST

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has impressed everyone with his skills and the way he scores heaps of runs. The youngster was rewarded for his talent as he was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The 14-year-old received India’s highest civilian award for children (aged 5–18), recognising exceptional achievement across fields including sports, bravery, innovation, science, social service, and culture.

Addressing the awardees, President Murmu praised the children for inspiring the nation.

“Your achievements inspire the entire country. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued,” she said. “It is because of such gifted children that India continues to shine on the global stage.”

She added that while only a few names could be mentioned due to time constraints, every awardee had made a remarkable contribution in their respective field, crediting parents and families for their support.

Suryavanshi who plays for Bihar at the domestic level was not a part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Manipur and is likely to miss the tournament as he is expected to join the India Under-19 squad ahead of the U19 World Cup, which begins on January 15.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 1:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS