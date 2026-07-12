LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video

Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi attended the Wimbledon 2026 men's final alongside senior stars Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma. Looking sharp in a formal suit, the 15-year-old jokingly revealed that the outfit was arranged in a hurry with the help of Abhishek Sharma. While the young batter enjoyed his maiden live Grand Slam experience, the trip follows a difficult senior international debut against England, where he managed scores of 14, 13, and 15 before being dropped for the final T20I match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video (Image Source: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 23:44 IST

Indian Batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is trending on social media for making a cameo at Centre Court for the last day of the Wimbledon 2026 Championships. The Indian wonder kid (15 years old) of cricket had also been accompanied by legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and explosive white-ball opening batter Abhishek Sharma. The young Indian left-hander was looking ravishing in a full black suit with a matching tie when he spoke to the official broadcast about the game before the much-anticipated men’s singles final match of Wimbledon. The recent rising star of Indian cricket had taken the nation and the globe by storm, and this appearance at the Home of Tennis was a bonus for all his fans all across. 

Vaibhav Reveals The Story Behind His Suit And First Live Wimbledon Experience

When questioned about his sharp appearance and the fashion choices behind his formal attire, the teenager gave a completely candid and grounded response. He explained that the outfit came together at the very last moment with the immediate assistance of his senior cricketing teammates. He expressed immense excitement about witnessing the elite athleticism live on the historic grass courts.

“Nahi, kuch kiya nahi but jaldi-jaldi mein bas jo mila mujhe, maine Abhishek bhaiya se bol ke arrange kara aur phir mein daal kar aaya hoon.”

“Hum of course finals match dekhenge aur first experience kaisa hota hai, live dekhna aur kis tareeke se players khelte hain finals mein, toh woh experience kaafi achha rahega.”

English Translation Quotes:

“No, I didn’t do much, but in a rush, whatever I could find, I asked Abhishek bhaiya to arrange it, and then I wore it here.”

“We will of course watch the finals match, and to see what the first experience is like live, and how the players play in the finals, that experience will be really great.”


Difficult Outing In The Recent England T20I Series

The high-profile trip to London comes right after a tough international introduction for the young batter during India’s recent T20I series against England. Vaibhav made his eagerly awaited senior international debut in the second T20I at Manchester. However, the step up to the highest level proved challenging as he recorded low scores of 14, 13, and 15 in his first three international outings. He struggled significantly against the short-pitched bowling deployed by the English pacers, with fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissing him twice in consecutive games at Nottingham and Bristol. 

Also Read – 58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video
Tags: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

RELATED News

58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report

Gianni Infantino Announces Plans To Expand World Cup To 64 Teams Ahead Of The FIFA World Cup 2030; Key Details Inside

Why FIFA Doesn’t Allow English Referees to Officiate Argentina Matches at the World Cup?

IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test: Yastika Bhatia Becomes First Female Cricketer To Score Test Century At Lord’s | WATCH VIDEO

End of Bazball Era? Brendon McCullum Set To Be Sacked As England Test Team Head Coach – Report

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video

US-Iran War: Donald Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Open To Commercial Ships Following Massive US Airstrikes

Explained: What Led To Violent Gen-Z Squatter Protests in Nepal?

Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Dies: The Visionary Who Built Modern Qatar And Its Global LNG Empire

Speeding Mercedes Rams Into Two Men Outside Chandigarh Club, Video Surfaces Online

AIBE 21 Result 2026 At allindiabarexamination.com: Know How To Download When Out

Iran-US War: 1 Indian Missing, 10 Rescued After Attack On Vessel Off Oman; India Condems Strike

What Is EPFO’s 6-Month Amnesty Scheme 2026? Who Can Apply and How Will It Benefit Employees?

End of Bazball Era? Brendon McCullum Set To Be Sacked As England Test Team Head Coach – Report

How a Pakistani Woman And Her Son Hide Their Nationality To Secure Ration, Voter Cards In Karnataka

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video

QUICK LINKS