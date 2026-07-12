Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video

Indian Batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is trending on social media for making a cameo at Centre Court for the last day of the Wimbledon 2026 Championships. The Indian wonder kid (15 years old) of cricket had also been accompanied by legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and explosive white-ball opening batter Abhishek Sharma. The young Indian left-hander was looking ravishing in a full black suit with a matching tie when he spoke to the official broadcast about the game before the much-anticipated men’s singles final match of Wimbledon. The recent rising star of Indian cricket had taken the nation and the globe by storm, and this appearance at the Home of Tennis was a bonus for all his fans all across.

Vaibhav Reveals The Story Behind His Suit And First Live Wimbledon Experience

When questioned about his sharp appearance and the fashion choices behind his formal attire, the teenager gave a completely candid and grounded response. He explained that the outfit came together at the very last moment with the immediate assistance of his senior cricketing teammates. He expressed immense excitement about witnessing the elite athleticism live on the historic grass courts.

“Nahi, kuch kiya nahi but jaldi-jaldi mein bas jo mila mujhe, maine Abhishek bhaiya se bol ke arrange kara aur phir mein daal kar aaya hoon.” “Hum of course finals match dekhenge aur first experience kaisa hota hai, live dekhna aur kis tareeke se players khelte hain finals mein, toh woh experience kaafi achha rahega.”

English Translation Quotes:

“No, I didn’t do much, but in a rush, whatever I could find, I asked Abhishek bhaiya to arrange it, and then I wore it here.” “We will of course watch the finals match, and to see what the first experience is like live, and how the players play in the finals, that experience will be really great.”

The young Indian cricket sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi steps into the iconic world of Wimbledon! 🎾🏏 From soaking in the electric atmosphere of the Championships to sharing his thoughts on tennis, Vaibhav opens up in this exclusive interview.#Wimbledon 2026 | LIVE NOW on… pic.twitter.com/LssvFh6eWI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2026





Difficult Outing In The Recent England T20I Series

The high-profile trip to London comes right after a tough international introduction for the young batter during India’s recent T20I series against England. Vaibhav made his eagerly awaited senior international debut in the second T20I at Manchester. However, the step up to the highest level proved challenging as he recorded low scores of 14, 13, and 15 in his first three international outings. He struggled significantly against the short-pitched bowling deployed by the English pacers, with fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissing him twice in consecutive games at Nottingham and Bristol.

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