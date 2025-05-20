Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet After RR’s 6-Wicket Win, Netizens Call It ‘Culture of India’: Watch

The match was marked not just by impressive cricketing performances, but also by a moment that touched fans across the country.

Rajasthan Royals wrapped up their IPL 2025 league campaign on a high, registering a confident 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. The match was marked not just by impressive cricketing performances, but also by a moment that touched fans across the country.

Suryavanshi’s Blistering Knock and Humble Tribute

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, opening for the Royals in their 188-run chase, delivered a spectacular innings. The young southpaw from Bihar smashed 57 off just 33 balls, including 4 boundaries and 4 towering sixes. His powerful strokeplay gave Rajasthan a solid start and laid the foundation for a successful chase.

After the match, Suryavanshi displayed a gesture of deep respect as he bent down to touch MS Dhoni’s feet during the customary post-match handshake. The act was captured on camera and has since gone viral, with many on social media hailing it as the embodiment of Indian culture.

Suryavanshi’s knock was further bolstered by a 37-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struck a brisk 36 from 19 balls. He then partnered with skipper Sanju Samson to add 98 runs for the second wicket. Samson contributed a steady 41 from 31 deliveries and also etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Rajasthan Royals batter to cross 4000 runs in the IPL.

Jaiswal Leads the Batting Charts for Royals

With this win, RR ended their 2025 league run on a strong note. Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the franchise’s top performer with the bat. Across 14 matches, the young opener racked up 559 runs, including six fifties, making him the leading run-scorer for the team this season.

He was followed by Riyan Parag, who scored 393 runs, and Dhruv Jurel, who made valuable contributions with 333 runs. Jaiswal’s consistency was a key factor for Rajasthan this season, justifying the team’s faith in him after retaining him for ₹18 crore ahead of the last mega auction.

Bowling Unit Delivers Balanced Support

In the bowling department, RR found stability through a shared effort. Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, and Maheesh Theekshana all finished the season with 11 wickets each.

Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande also played their part well, collecting 9 wickets each across 10 matches. The bowlers’ collective efforts allowed Rajasthan to maintain competitive performances throughout the season.

As the league stage concludes, the Royals will look to carry this momentum into the playoffs — and young Suryavanshi’s innings, paired with his gesture of humility, has already left a lasting impression.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Joins Exclusive T20 List With Record-Breaking Feat Amidst CSK Defeat

 

