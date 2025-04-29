Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’

Suryavanshi powered RR to a dominant win, chasing down 210 runs with over four overs remaining. His fearless hitting rattled the Titans' bowling unit.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill kept his response minimal when asked about 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s stunning knock for Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Suryavanshi powered RR to a dominant win, chasing down 210 runs with over four overs remaining. His fearless hitting rattled the Titans’ bowling unit.

Gill, however, chose not to shower praise on the young star during the post-match presentation.

“It was his (lucky) day. His hitting was just tremendous, and he made full use of his day,” Gill said after the game.

Gill’s Remarks Don’t Sit Well With Jadeja

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja was unimpressed with Gill’s reaction, taking issue with the hint of luck in his comments.

He believed such a feat from a 14-year-old demanded more respect and acknowledgement.

“But a 14-year-old to believe in himself, the amount that he believes in himself, and to take it that far, even if it’s, you know, one day like some player on television just said, oh, it was just his lucky day,” Jadeja remarked.

His statement came during a chat with JioStar, which had to be paused due to the presentation ceremony.

Jadeja Applauds the Magnitude of the Moment

Jadeja later expanded on how monumental Suryavanshi’s innings truly was.

He described it as the kind of dream young cricketers hope for when playing in their homes or streets.

“All of us who played cricket, dreamt of cricket in a certain way, either in our drawing rooms or when we were playing with our friends. This is what you dream of,” Jadeja said.

“At 14 and 15, all of us must have dreamt different things. But this is what you actually dream about. This man has gone out there and lived that dream there.”

Jadeja added that while Suryavanshi will now be closely analyzed, his performance speaks volumes.

“There’s power. He’ll be analysed a hundred times,” he said.

He also credited the support staff, especially Dravid and Rathour, for nurturing Suryavanshi’s confidence and freedom.

“There are moments after seven overs that you have a strategic timeout. Great credit to Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour and the team, who have allowed him to just keep flowing and keep blossoming.”

“And I think it’s the mindset that blows me away more than anything,” Jadeja concluded.

Gujarat Titans ipl Rajasthan Royals shubman gill Vaibhav Suryavanshi

