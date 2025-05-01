Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Coach Hits Back At Age Critics With Concrete Evidence

Rajasthan Royals saw the potential early and picked him up for a hefty Rs 1.10 crore at the auction. For someone so young, his poise and power at the crease have been almost unreal.

The Indian Premier League 2025 season has been full of dramatic performances, but none more astonishing than the rise of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The left-handed batter from Bihar’s Samastipur district stunned cricket fans with a blistering century in just his third IPL match. His 35-ball ton for the Rajasthan Royals has not only shaken up the league but also ignited a national conversation.

Meteoric Rise of a Teenage Prodigy

Vaibhav’s journey began in the small village of Tajpur. At just nine, he started training at Zenith Cricket Academy.

By the time he was 12, he had already broken into the Ranji Trophy. A year later, he was competing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rajasthan Royals saw the potential early and picked him up for a hefty Rs 1.10 crore at the auction. For someone so young, his poise and power at the crease have been almost unreal.

However, his success has also sparked scepticism. Detractors have questioned whether a teenager could truly possess such skill and maturity – or even if he is genuinely 14.

The doubts grew louder after his century, with many pointing to his physique and performance as evidence that he might be older than claimed.

Coach Sets the Record Straight

Manish Ojha, Vaibhav’s long-time coach, has come out swinging in defence of his student.

“He has cleared all age-verification protocols, including a bone density test conducted under BCCI supervision,” Ojha told a newspaper.

“We are not here to satisfy everyone’s curiosity,” he said. “The BCCI, a credible and thorough institution, had certified his age after reviewing all documents.”

Ojha believes the focus should remain on Vaibhav’s talent and future, not the noise around his birth certificate.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi is not just a cricketer – he’s an asset to the country. It’s our duty to protect him from baseless criticism and let him focus entirely on the game,” he added.

Eyeing the International Stage

While his IPL stardom is rapidly rising, international cricket will have to wait – at least for now.

According to an ICC regulation from 2020, players must be 15 years old to play international matches. Vaibhav won’t hit that milestone until March 27, 2026.

There is, however, a ray of hope. The rule includes an exemption for younger players who show “sufficient maturity” and “competitive experience.”

With India’s tour of England coming up in June and selectors already looking at young talent, Vaibhav’s name is in the mix. If the BCCI files a request, the ICC could consider him eligible.

Even if 2025 proves too soon, Coach Ojha is looking ahead with optimism.

“He’s already proven he can handle pressure at the highest level. I believe he will be ready – mentally and physically – for Team India in 2026,” he said.

