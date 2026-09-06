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Home > Sports News > Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Can Barcelona Continue Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Can Barcelona Continue Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Barcelona will be aiming to continue their impressive start to the 2026-27 La Liga campaign when they travel to Mestalla to face Valencia on Sunday, September 6. The Catalan giants have collected maximum points from their opening three matches and sit at the top of the table, while Valencia are down in 17th place with just one point. Here are all the details, including predicted playing XIs, match prediction and live streaming information.

Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Can Barcelona Continue Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Can Barcelona Continue Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 17:55 IST

Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Barcelona will be aiming to continue their impressive start to the 2026-27 La Liga campaign when they travel to Mestalla to face Valencia on Sunday, September 6. The Catalan giants have collected maximum points from their opening three matches and sit at the top of the table, while Valencia are down in 17th place with just one point. Here are all the details, including predicted playing XIs, match prediction and live streaming information.

Valencia vs Barcelona Match Details

  • Match: Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Sunday, September 6, 2026
  • Venue: Mestalla, Valencia, Spain

Where to Watch Valencia vs Barcelona Live on TV?

The Valencia vs Barcelona La Liga match will not be broadcast on any television channel in India.

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How to Watch Valencia vs Barcelona Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Valencia vs Barcelona match live on the FanCode app and website.

Valencia vs Barcelona Team News

Barcelona have made a perfect start to their La Liga campaign, winning all three of their opening matches to move to the top of the standings. Valencia, meanwhile, have managed just one point from their first three games after drawing 0-0 with Celta Vigo before suffering defeats against Real Betis and Deportivo La Coruna.

Carlos Corberan’s Valencia finished ninth in La Liga last season and made seven signings during the summer transfer window, with Arnau Martinez and Ryunosuke Sato among the players arriving at Mestalla. However, their early-season results have left them searching for a turnaround.

Valencia vs Barcelona Predicted Playing XIs

Valencia Predicted XI: Dimitrievski, Diakhaby, Tarrega, Martinez, Maffeo, Guerra, Urgrinic, Pepelu, Gaya, Sato, Danjuma.

Barcelona Predicted XI: J Garcia, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart, Pedri, Bernal, Yamal, Fermin, Gordon, Raphinha.

Valencia vs Barcelona Head-to-Head Record

Valencia will take confidence from their 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the corresponding fixture during the 2025-26 campaign. That result was their first victory over the Catalan side since January 2020, although Barcelona’s current form gives them a strong advantage heading into this encounter.

Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction

Barcelona enter the contest as favourites after winning all three of their opening league matches, while Valencia have endured a difficult start with only one point from three games. Valencia’s home advantage and their victory in the corresponding fixture last season could make the match competitive, but Barcelona’s stronger form and attacking quality should give them the edge. We predict Barcelona to continue their winning run with a victory over Valencia.

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Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Can Barcelona Continue Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: La Liga

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Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Can Barcelona Continue Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

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Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Can Barcelona Continue Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Can Barcelona Continue Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
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Valencia vs Barcelona Match Prediction: Can Barcelona Continue Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

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