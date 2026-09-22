Vansh Bedi Breaks Silence: Ex- CSK Player Denies Match Fixing Allegations in Latest Instagram Post; ‘Legal Team is Taking Action’

Vansh Bedi Match-Fixing Allegations: After a day of controversy, Vansh Bedi has finally broken his silence and has denied any wrongdoing after match-fixing allegations were raised against him. The former Chennai Super Kings batter was alleged to be involved in match-fixing after a sting operation on former Ranji Player, Rachit Bhatia. The operation was carried out by an organisation named Tehelka.

It was a sting operation that created headlines. In the sting operation, Rachit Bhatia also mentioned a young cricketer who could have been connected to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). But the cricket fans had their own names on social media sources.

Vansh Bedi Breaks Silence on Match Fixing Allegations

At the height of the storm surrounding the young keeper-batsman Vansh Bedi, who had been in CSK’s squad in the 2025 season came out with an Instagram post in the evening of 22nd September. As per the explanation provided by him, the 20-year-old youngster claimed he was not the cricketer who was named in connection with the match-fixing allegations. Any person who mentioned him in connection with the match-fixing allegations without possessing any substantial evidence will face prosecution, Vansh Bedi has written in his post.







Taking to Instagram, Vansh Bedi said, “I would like to clarify certain false and defamatory content circulating on social media and websites concerning me. I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka sting operation concerning alleged match-fixing involving a CSK player, nor do I have any involvement whatsoever in any such activity. Any attempt to falsely link me with these allegations is highly defamatory. My legal team is taking appropriate civil and criminal action against those responsible. I request everyone to refrain from creating or sharing such false and defamatory content.”

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