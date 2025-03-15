Varun Chakaravarthy On Backlash Post 2021 T20 WC: ‘They Even Tracked Down My Home’

Varun Chakravarthy recently disclosed harrowing details about the threats he faced following his underwhelming performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in Dubai.

Varun Chakravarthy recently disclosed harrowing details about the threats he faced following his underwhelming performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in Dubai.

The spinner shared that he received threatening phone calls, was followed from the airport, and even had his residence tracked down, all of which led to a distressing phase in his life.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Tough Tournament and Fan Backlash

Chakravarthy earned his place in the Indian team after impressive performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons, where he picked up 17 and 18 wickets, respectively.

However, the Indian team, under Virat Kohli’s leadership, had a disappointing campaign, failing to progress beyond the Super 12 stage after losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The tournament proved to be a forgettable one for Chakravarthy, who played three matches without securing a single wicket. Following the event, he faced an intense backlash from fans, resulting in distressing personal experiences.

“The 2021 World Cup was a dark time for me. I even went into depression then. I came into the team with so much hype, and I did not even get one wicket. After that, I was not even considered for selection for three years,” he shared in a podcast on YouTube.

“After the 2021 T20 World Cup, I got threatening calls even before landing in India. They said that if I tried to come to India, I wouldn’t be able to. They even tracked down my home and things like that. Coming from the airport, I saw people following me on a bike. But I get that the fans are very emotional,” he added.

Redemption and a Strong Comeback

Despite the setback, Chakravarthy worked diligently to rebuild his career. Strong performances in the IPL and domestic cricket paved his way back into the national squad. His consistent displays in T20Is earned him a spot in the Champions Trophy squad, a 50-over format tournament, where he played a crucial role in India’s success.

In just three games, he emerged as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets, contributing significantly to India’s third Champions Trophy title. He also reflected on how he refined his game by increasing his training intensity.

“From the first time coming to the Indian team and then making a comeback, there were so many difficulties. I changed my daily routine. I started off practicing with 50 deliveries, and since then, I have doubled it,” he revealed.

Chakravarthy’s remarkable resurgence has propelled him up the rankings in international cricket. He currently holds the second spot in the ODI bowlers’ rankings and is also the second-best bowler in T20Is, just behind West Indies’ Akeal Hosein.

ALSO READ: CSK IPL 2025 Tickets Appear On Black Market Before Official Sale, Fans Pay Over ₹1 Lakh