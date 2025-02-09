Varun Chakravarthy Makes Shock ODI Debut At 33 – Will He Join India’s Champions Trophy Squad?

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy made his ODI debut at 33, becoming the second-oldest Indian debutant in the format.

India has handed a long-awaited ODI debut to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the second ODI against England in Cuttack. At 33 years and 164 days, he becomes the second-oldest Indian to make his ODI debut, trailing only Farokh Engineer (who debuted at 36 years and 138 days in 1974).

With just 11 days left for the Champions Trophy, Chakravarthy’s inclusion comes at a crucial juncture, as India has just one more ODI match left before finalizing their squad for the marquee tournament in Pakistan and the UAE. Notably, Chakravarthy is not yet part of India’s Champions Trophy squad but his performance in this series could change that.

Mystery man Varun Chakravarthy tasted his first success by tasting the salt in his debut match.❤️❤️🔥🔥#INDvENG #VarunChakravarti pic.twitter.com/TNxHTRbw09
— 𝕊𝕙𝕚𝕧𝕒𝕟𝕚 °𝐓 ᥫ᭡፝֟፝֟ (@shivani12335) February 9, 2025

A Late but Strategic Addition to the Squad

Before the series, Chakravarthy was drafted into the ODI squad at the last moment, sparking speculation about his potential inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad. Captain Rohit Sharma had earlier hinted at the possibility, praising Chakravarthy’s ability to bring a different dimension to India’s bowling attack, even though India had already named four spinners in their Champions Trophy squad.

“He has certainly shown something different. I understand that it is a T20 format, but he clearly brings a unique skill set. We wanted to have an option and see how we can use him,” Sharma had stated earlier in Nagpur.

With an impressive List A record of 59 wickets at an average of 14.13 and an economy rate of 4.28 in 23 matches, Chakravarthy holds the best average among List A bowlers with over 50 wickets. His recent form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has also been outstanding, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker among spinners, claiming 18 wickets with a best of 5/9 and an average of 12.16.

A Final Opportunity Before the Champions Trophy?

With the tournament squad deadline approaching, Sharma acknowledged that there is still room for changes, depending on how Chakravarthy performs.

“If things work out well and he delivers as expected, then it is something we will have to consider,” Sharma added, hinting that the spinner might still earn a spot in the final squad.

As for the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI. Announcing the changes in India’s playing XI, Rohit Sharma confirmed, “We’ve made two changes—Virat Kohli returns in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Kuldeep Yadav is rested, allowing Varun Chakravarthy to make his debut.”

All eyes will now be on the mystery spinner to see if he can prove his mettle and stake a last-minute claim for India’s Champions Trophy squad.

