Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Varun Chakravarthy’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers India To Champions Trophy Semifinals

Varun Chakravarthy’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers India To Champions Trophy Semifinals

Varun Chakravarthy’s five-wicket haul helped India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the Champions Trophy. India tops Group A and will face Australia in the semi-finals.

Varun Chakravarthy’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers India To Champions Trophy Semifinals


India’s spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy etched his name in the history books by becoming only the third Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy. His match-winning spell against New Zealand helped India secure a 44-run victory and cement their spot in the semi-finals, where they will face Australia.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Varun Chakravarthy Joins Elite Club

With this achievement, Chakravarthy follows in the footsteps of Ravindra Jadeja (2017) and Mohammed Shami (2025), who previously took five-wicket hauls in the tournament. Interestingly, the 33-year-old spinner wasn’t India’s first-choice pick in the playing XI, with Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel leading the spin attack in the earlier matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, team management decided to bring him in for the crucial clash against New Zealand, a move that proved to be a masterstroke.

India’s Struggles with the Bat

India’s batting lineup endured early setbacks, collapsing to 30/3 in the powerplay. However, Shreyas Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42) stitched a crucial 98-run partnership, stabilizing the innings. Later, Hardik Pandya’s quickfire 45 helped India post a competitive total of 249 runs in the first innings.

New Zealand’s Response and Varun’s Impactful Spell

New Zealand began their chase on a strong note, with Kane Williamson leading from the front with a resilient 81 runs. However, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals, thanks to Varun Chakravarthy’s lethal spin attack. He dismissed Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry, dismantling the Kiwi middle and lower order.

Despite Williamson’s valiant effort, New Zealand fell short by 44 runs, allowing India to top the Group A table. Axar Patel delivered a decisive blow by dismissing Williamson, ensuring India’s dominant finish in the group stage.

India to Face Australia in Semi-Finals

With this emphatic win, India now gears up to face arch-rivals Australia in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. With Varun Chakravarthy hitting top form, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to continue their winning momentum in the knockout stages.

ALSO READ: India Vs New Zealand 2025: India Makes One Change in Playing XI; Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh Left Out

Filed under

Varun Chakravarthy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Over 80% IT Employees Suffer From Fatty Liver: Causes, Risks, And Prevention Tips

Over 80% IT Employees Suffer From Fatty Liver: Causes, Risks, And Prevention Tips

Ukrainian President Zelensky Meets King Charles III Following High-Stakes Defence Talks

Ukrainian President Zelensky Meets King Charles III Following High-Stakes Defence Talks

Princess Astrid Of Belgium Arrives In India, Receives Warm Welcome From Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Princess Astrid Of Belgium Arrives In India, Receives Warm Welcome From Union Minister Piyush Goyal

As Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes, Prayagraj Undergoes Massive Cleanup Drive

As Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes, Prayagraj Undergoes Massive Cleanup Drive

Throwback: When Australia Crushed India And Silenced A Billion Fans In 2023 World Cup Final

Throwback: When Australia Crushed India And Silenced A Billion Fans In 2023 World Cup Final

Entertainment

Oscars 2025: 25 Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Who Have Shockingly Never Won An Oscar

Oscars 2025: 25 Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Who Have Shockingly Never Won An Oscar

R Madhavan’s Instagram Reply Sparks Unexpected Controversy—What Really Happened?

R Madhavan’s Instagram Reply Sparks Unexpected Controversy—What Really Happened?

Oscars 2025: Date, Host, And India’s Representation In The Academy Awards

Oscars 2025: Date, Host, And India’s Representation In The Academy Awards

Thandel OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Hit Film

Thandel OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Hit Film

Oscars 2025 Predictions: Who Are The Favorites To Win Best Picture, Actor & Actress?

Oscars 2025 Predictions: Who Are The Favorites To Win Best Picture, Actor & Actress?

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard