From playing a cameo in a Tamil movie 'Jeeva' to becoming a mystery spinner in the Indian cricket team, Varun's journey is a fascinating story of twists and turns like a thriller movie.

Varun Chakaravarthy’s life is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. From playing a cameo in a Tamil movie ‘Jeeva’ to becoming a mystery spinner in the Indian cricket team, Varun’s journey is a fascinating story of twists and turns like a thriller movie.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Varun’s cricketing journey was unconventional. He started playing cricket with a tennis ball as a pace bowler but today he is the mystery spinner to the Indian dressing room. He started going to tournaments, where he would get paid for hitting sixes and boundaries. He would also bowl in the nets to league-level players, earning Rs 500 per session. His big break came when he was picked by Karaikudi Kalais in the TNPL auction but as an opening batsman, not a bowler.

However, Varun’s true calling was as a mystery spinner. He developed his skills by watching videos of Anil Kumble, Rashid Khan, and Adam Zampa. He even had 18 variations before cutting them down to four. His mystery spin earned him a contract with Madurai Panthers in the TNPL, and soon he was playing in the IPL for Punjab Kings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite facing setbacks, including a shoulder injury and trolls who questioned his abilities, Varun persevered. His move to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) ahead of the 2020 season was a game-changer. With Dinesh Karthik around, he had a familiar face as a mentor. More importantly, he also had another legend Sunil Narine, mystery spinner extraordinaire.

His mystery bowling and his performance in IPL were in the news all around and soon, he was called for his T20 international debut in a series against Australia in 2020 but fate has a different story for him. He was ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury. After recovering from the shoulder injury he turned out to be KKR’s highest wicket-taker in season 2021. Finally, on 25 July 2021, he made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka taking the wicket of Dasun Shanaka. In September 2021, just 3 months after his debut he was named in India’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The 2021 T20 World Cup failure

As his life has always been about ups and downs, and the most surprising comebacks, his T20 World Cup turned out to be the same. The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was held in UAE and India was the hosting nation. Well, neither Varun’s mystery worked in favour of India nor the Indian batting and the team India exited at the group stage of the tournament in Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun recalled Varun’s T20 World Cup journey and told a leading news portal, “He definitely looked a bit overawed. He was scared of even telling Virat Kohli what field setting he wanted. He ended up bowling to the field given to him”.

Arun who now coaches him at KKR further added, “But look at him now. He is a totally different cricketer. We say cricket at the elite level is 90% mental and Varun stands true for it. He went back to domestic cricket and IPL, got wickets and that is showing in his confidence. He now knows what to do when given the ball. He is setting his own field, because he believes in himself more.”

Varun’s comeback to the Indian team

Varun was dropped after 2021 T20 World Cup failure and it took almost 2 years for him to make a comeback again in an Indian jersey. When KKR’s former coach Gautam Gambhir took the national team’s responsibilities he brought Varun Chakravarthy once again into the Indian team. His IPL performance continued in International matches as well, which brought him into the squad announced for Champions Trophy 2025 after Indian legendary bowler Jasprit Bumrah got injured.

For guiding #TeamIndia to their third win and getting five wickets, Varun Chakaravarthy is the Player of the Match Scoreboard ▶️ https://t.co/Ba4AY30p5i#NZvIND | #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/FvnSCBeXq7 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2025

Even in the initial two matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan, he was not in the playing XI. Things changed when India secured its place in the semifinals and tried a new combination against New Zealand. Varun took 5 five-wicket haul against New Zealand in his first match in the Champions Trophy. Then he continued in the semifinal against Australia and in that match also he took 2 wickets including the danger man Travis Head. Now he is all geared up for the final against New Zealand and fans are expecting something mysterious from him to let India win the Champions Trophy.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Praises Axar Patel’s Performance In Champions Trophy 2025