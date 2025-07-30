Home > Sports > Vaughn’s Slam, Orioles’ Surge, and Soto’s Scare Highlight Busy MLB Night

Vaughn’s Slam, Orioles’ Surge, and Soto’s Scare Highlight Busy MLB Night

Andrew Vaughn’s grand slam powered the Brewers past the Cubs, while the Orioles swept a doubleheader against the Blue Jays behind explosive offense and clutch pitching. The Padres beat the Mets as Juan Soto exited with an injury, and the Yankees rallied to top the Rays with help from Cody Bellinger’s homer.

Andrew Vaughn (Image Credit - X)
Andrew Vaughn (Image Credit - X)

Andrew Vaughn had a Major League Baseball (MLB) night to remember, launching a grand slam and racking up a career-high six RBIs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-3 win over the rival Chicago Cubs. Quinn Priester (10-2) delivered another solid start, allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings for his ninth straight winning decision. Aaron Ashby handled the final 3 1/3 innings, giving up just one run to notch his second save. The victory pushed the Brewers two games ahead of the Cubs in the National League Central.

Vaughn Powers Brewers Past Cubs in Central Clash

Chicago’s Nico Hoerner had three hits, including a solo homer, but Colin Rea (8-5) was tagged for four runs over four-plus innings. Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio chipped in two hits before exiting early with a right hamstring spasm.

Orioles Dominate Doubleheader, Overwhelm Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles put on a clinic in their doubleheader sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, combining explosive offense and timely pitching. In Game 1, they erupted for a 16-4 blowout, powered by Ramon Urias’ two home runs and four RBIs apiece from Gunnar Henderson and Tyler O’Neill. Baltimore totaled 19 hits, with long balls from Henderson, O’Neill, and Ramon Laureano fueling the rout.

Game 2 was a tighter contest, but the Orioles stayed composed. Adley Rutschman broke a late tie with an RBI double in the eighth inning, guiding Baltimore to a 3-2 win and the sweep. Rookie Brandon Young turned in a standout performance on the mound, tossing a career-best six innings while allowing just two runs on six hits.

Padres Cruise, Mets Lose Soto to Injury

San Diego kept rolling with a 7-1 win over the New York Mets, powered by Manny Machado’s three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning. Wandy Peralta (5-1) picked up the victory out of the bullpen. However, the Mets suffered a blow as Juan Soto exited with a left foot contusion after fouling a ball off himself in the fourth inning.

Also Notable: Yankees Rally Past Rays
Cody Bellinger’s three-run homer and Max Fried’s dominant stretch helped the Yankees edge the Rays 7-5. Anthony Volpe added two RBIs, while Fried struck out nine and allowed just two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

