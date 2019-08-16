VB Chandrasekhar suicide: The cricket fraternity has expressed a shock over the death of a former national selector and India opener VB Chandrasekhar. He died in Chennai after committing suicide. Earlier, reports suggested that he died of a caediac arrest. However, the police have confirmed the suicide.

VB Chandrasekhar suicide: Former Indian opener VB Chandrasekhar Thursday died after committing suicide in Chennai. The 57-year-old cricketer was found dead at his residence at Mylapore. The death of the cricketer has come as a shock for the sports fraternity. The police have registered a case under 174 CrPc. They have also confirmed Chandrasekhar ended his life. Reports suggest that he was upset over the losses his Tamil Nadu Premier League team, VB Kanchi Veerans and ran into huge debts. Earlier, media reports had claimed that he died of a cardiac arrest.

Chandrasekhar has played just seven ODI matches and scored 88 runs. He played 81 first First-Class matches in which he has a brilliant record. He has scored 4999 runs coupled with 10 centuries and 23 half-centuries. His highest score was unbeaten 237. Many cricketers have expressed a shock over the sudden demise of the former cricketer.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recalled memories with Chandrasekhar in a tweet. He also expressed condolences with the family of the deceased. Suresh Raina was shocked to hear about the passing of the dashing cricketer, saying, his efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the Chennai Super Kings. Raina said that Chandrasekhar always believed in the players.

Here is the social media reaction over VB Chandrasekhar’s death:

BCCI regrets to inform that former India opener VB Chandrasekhar is no more. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2019

Very sad to hear of the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. 🙏🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2019

Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/g2mtq8wRos — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019

My deepest condolences to the family of VB Chandrasekhar. May your soul RIP Sir. 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2019

Shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar . Condolences to his family and loved ones — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2019

Deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of my good friend VB Chandrasekhar. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App