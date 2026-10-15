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Home > Sports News > Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Over 41,000 Runners Expected; Check Safety Measures, Route Changes, Metro Timings

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Over 41,000 Runners Expected; Check Safety Measures, Route Changes, Metro Timings

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: More than 41,000 runners are expected at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 18, with extensive medical support, hydration stations and security arrangements in place. Participants will also get complimentary Delhi Metro travel, while a revised Open 10K route and sustainability initiatives feature among the key race-day preparations.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Over 41,000 Runners Expected; Check Safety Measures, Route Changes, Metro Timings

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 10:39 IST

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: More than 41,000 participants are set to take part in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026 on Sunday, October 18. Organisers Procam International have outlined extensive medical, hydration, transport and waste-management arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth race-day experience. The Open 10K route has also been revised, with the race starting from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7:35 am.

The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race will feature on-ground and virtual participants. The arrangements were announced in New Delhi on October 14 in the presence of Dr Sameer Gupta and Dr Sonia Lal Gupta of Metro Group of Hospitals, both Co-Medical Directors of VDHM 2026, and Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International.

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Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Route Changes And Race-Day Arrangements

As part of the final preparations, minor refinements are being made to the Half Marathon route. The Open 10K will start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7:35 am, instead of Sansad Marg.

Vivek Singh said the event’s impact extends beyond sport. A socio-economic impact study conducted by Miranda House estimated its impact on Delhi-NCR at more than ₹400 crore, with participants contributing to local businesses, hospitality and retail.

Delhi Police Traffic Inspector Madhurendra Kumar said around 200 police personnel and 70–80 traffic police personnel would be deployed to ensure security and smooth traffic movement. Police have been coordinating with the organisers for the past one-and-a-half months.

Medical And Hydration Facilities For Runners

Metro Group of Hospitals will lead the medical arrangements, with 450 medical staff, 11 medical stations along the route, a post-finish medical base camp with an ICU setup, two stations in the holding area and one after the refreshment zone. The arrangements will also include 25 medical spotters, nine bike medics, 12 Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) ambulances and three golf carts.

Dr Sameer Gupta said runner safety remains the top priority, with extensive medical arrangements in place for the fifth consecutive year.

Bisleri, the event’s Hydration Partner, will provide 12 water stations, nine rehydration stations and three mist zones across the route. Other facilities will include two Origin stations, two orange-and-salt stations, two chikki stations and eight cheering zones. A Red Bull station will also be set up along the route.

Inside the stadium, two water stations will serve the 21K and 10K holding areas, with two more in the post-finish and post-refreshment area. Twelve motivation zones featuring sponsors, the Navy Band, Delhi Drummers Circle and Youth for Seva groups will energise runners. Run Club volunteers will assist participants at route stations.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Sustainability Measures

The event aims to deliver a 100% waste-managed race and has received Bronze-level recognition from World Athletics for its sustainability efforts.

Measures include zero waste to landfill, source segregation of wet, dry, PET and Tetra Pak waste, recycling PET bottles and packaging, composting food waste, treating sewage at an authorised plant and reusing leftover water to water nearby trees. More than 100 NDMC sanitation workers will support waste collection and segregation, alongside Hasiru Dala Innovations and Chintan.

Organisers will also use digital entry forms and e-handbooks, distribute bibs without plastic covers, use paper bags for event kits, donate surplus food, collect used shoes and upcycle event branding materials into products such as shelters and floor mats. Participants are encouraged to use public transport, the Metro and bicycles, while electric vehicles will support event operations. Sustainability data on waste, water, carbon and social impact will be documented in line with the World Athletics sustainability framework.

Dr Ankita Rai, Chief Medical Officer, Public Health, NDMC, said the council has worked with Procam International since the event’s inception to promote responsible waste management and environmental sustainability.

Delhi Metro Timings, Shuttle And Parking

Under the “Run Green, Ride Free” initiative, all registered participants will receive complimentary Delhi Metro travel on October 18. Metro services will begin early at 3:30 am on the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines.

Trains will run every 15 minutes until 4:15 am, followed by 20-minute intervals until regular services begin. Additional staff will be deployed at key stations. E-rickshaws will operate from Jor Bagh Metro Station to the drop-off point for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Parking is available exclusively for Half Marathon participants. Parking stickers for cars and motorcycles can be collected at the PLAYSCAPE VDHM Expo on a first-come, first-served basis.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation General Manager – Corporate Communications Mohinder Yadav said the early services and additional staff would help runners reach the venue comfortably while easing road congestion.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Race Timings

  • Half Marathon – Elite Men: 5:18 am

  • Half Marathon – Elite Women: 5:20 am

  • Half Marathon and Police Cup: 5:30 am

  • Champions with Disability and Senior Citizens’ Run: 6:30 am

  • Open 10K Run: 7:35 am

  • Corporate Run: 9:00 am

  • Great Delhi Run: 9:05 am

All races will start and finish at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Expo will be held from Thursday, October 15, to Saturday, October 17, ahead of race day on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

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Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Over 41,000 Runners Expected; Check Safety Measures, Route Changes, Metro Timings
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Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Over 41,000 Runners Expected; Check Safety Measures, Route Changes, Metro Timings

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Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Over 41,000 Runners Expected; Check Safety Measures, Route Changes, Metro Timings
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Over 41,000 Runners Expected; Check Safety Measures, Route Changes, Metro Timings
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Over 41,000 Runners Expected; Check Safety Measures, Route Changes, Metro Timings
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Over 41,000 Runners Expected; Check Safety Measures, Route Changes, Metro Timings
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Over 41,000 Runners Expected; Check Safety Measures, Route Changes, Metro Timings

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