Max Verstappen claimed a commanding victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, marking his first win of the 2025 Formula One season.

Max Verstappen claimed a commanding victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, marking his first win of the 2025 Formula One season. The Red Bull star led the race from pole position to the checkered flag at Suzuka.

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished just 1.5 seconds behind the Dutchman, while teammate Oscar Piastri secured third, giving McLaren a double podium. The result tightened the title race, with Verstappen now just one point behind Norris in the drivers’ championship.

Relentless Pressure and a Flashpoint Moment

Verstappen, who now holds four consecutive wins in Japan, praised the challenge brought by McLaren.

“It was tough. The McLarens were pushing me very hard,” he said. “It was a lot of fun but not easy pushing the tyres. I am incredibly happy. Starting on pole made it possible to win.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took fourth place, followed by Mercedes duo George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli. Lewis Hamilton, also in a Ferrari this season, came in seventh.

RB’s Isack Hadjar followed in eighth, with Williams’ Alex Albon and Haas driver Oliver Bearman rounding out the top ten.

Yuki Tsunoda, racing for Red Bull in front of his home fans after stepping in for Liam Lawson, finished 12th after starting 14th. Lawson ended the race in 17th for RB.

Midway through the race, tensions flared when Norris tried to overtake Verstappen after a pit stop. As he pulled alongside, Verstappen held his line, forcing Norris onto the grass.

Norris wasn’t pleased. “He forced me off,” he said after the race. Verstappen, however, defended his move: “He drove himself onto the grass.”

The stewards reviewed the clash but decided against further investigation.

A Return to Form for the Dutch Star

After mixed results earlier in the season—including second in Australia and fourth in China—Verstappen finally looked at ease in his RB21. His qualifying lap at Suzuka was a standout moment, earning him pole with a track-record time that edged out Norris.

From the first turn, Verstappen held his lead, with Norris and Piastri unable to close in. He steadily extended his gap by clocking the fastest lap early on. In a surprise twist, rookie Kimi Antonelli briefly led the race during the pit stop window, becoming the youngest-ever Formula One race leader at just 18 years old.

But it wasn’t long before Verstappen retook the lead, and with his team’s blessing to push to the finish, he never looked back. The McLarens remained close, and Piastri radioed in, “I have the pace to get Max,” but Verstappen kept control until the end.

Despite a week of dry conditions and interruptions during practice due to minor trackside fires, race day brought rain, shaking up early expectations—but not Verstappen’s winning form.

ALSO READ: Boom Boom Is Back! Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of RCB Clash