‘Very Impressive’, RR Coach Applauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Maturity In High-Pressure Chase

The young batter has now amassed 252 runs in seven matches, but it was his breathtaking century against Gujarat Titans earlier this season that stunned the cricketing world.

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making headlines once again after a composed and match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making headlines once again after a composed and match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 14-year-old sensation scored a fluent 57 off just 33 deliveries, guiding RR to a commanding six-wicket win in their final IPL 2025 league game.

RR batting coach Vikram Rathour was full of praise for the youngster, calling his maturity under pressure “very impressive.” Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rathour said, “We’ve been working with him for quite some time now around three to four months and we’ve seen all these aspects. But it’s great to see him executing them in high-pressure match situations.”

Suryavanshi’s Maturity Stands Out

Chasing a challenging target of 188, RR lost an early wicket but were steadied by a fiery start from Yashasvi Jaiswal (36). Suryavanshi walked in with the ball swinging and scoring chances limited, but he held his nerve and struck four sixes and four boundaries, forming a crucial 98-run partnership with skipper Sanju Samson.

“In a big game like today, he hardly got any deliveries early on and wasn’t on strike much in the powerplay. But the way he adapted, showed maturity and read the game was excellent,” Rathour added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Record-Breaking Season for the Teen Star

The young batter has now amassed 252 runs in seven matches, but it was his breathtaking century against Gujarat Titans earlier this season that stunned the cricketing world. His 101 off just 38 balls in Jaipur made him the youngest-ever centurion in men’s T20 cricket, and his 35-ball hundred is now the second-fastest in IPL history.

Thanks to impactful performances from Jaiswal, Samson, and Suryavanshi, the Royals chased down the target with 17 balls to spare, securing a morale-boosting win in their final group-stage fixture.

With consistent performances, a fearless approach, and calm under pressure, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is quickly becoming one of the most exciting stories of IPL 2025 and his journey is just beginning.

ALSO READ: MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium Match Under Threat From Rain