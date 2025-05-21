Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Very Impressive’, RR Coach Applauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Maturity In High-Pressure Chase

‘Very Impressive’, RR Coach Applauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Maturity In High-Pressure Chase

The young batter has now amassed 252 runs in seven matches, but it was his breathtaking century against Gujarat Titans earlier this season that stunned the cricketing world.

‘Very Impressive’, RR Coach Applauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Maturity In High-Pressure Chase

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making headlines once again after a composed and match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.


Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making headlines once again after a composed and match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 14-year-old sensation scored a fluent 57 off just 33 deliveries, guiding RR to a commanding six-wicket win in their final IPL 2025 league game.

RR batting coach Vikram Rathour was full of praise for the youngster, calling his maturity under pressure “very impressive.” Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rathour said, “We’ve been working with him for quite some time now around three to four months and we’ve seen all these aspects. But it’s great to see him executing them in high-pressure match situations.”

Suryavanshi’s Maturity Stands Out

Chasing a challenging target of 188, RR lost an early wicket but were steadied by a fiery start from Yashasvi Jaiswal (36). Suryavanshi walked in with the ball swinging and scoring chances limited, but he held his nerve and struck four sixes and four boundaries, forming a crucial 98-run partnership with skipper Sanju Samson.

“In a big game like today, he hardly got any deliveries early on and wasn’t on strike much in the powerplay. But the way he adapted, showed maturity and read the game was excellent,” Rathour added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Record-Breaking Season for the Teen Star

The young batter has now amassed 252 runs in seven matches, but it was his breathtaking century against Gujarat Titans earlier this season that stunned the cricketing world. His 101 off just 38 balls in Jaipur made him the youngest-ever centurion in men’s T20 cricket, and his 35-ball hundred is now the second-fastest in IPL history.

Thanks to impactful performances from Jaiswal, Samson, and Suryavanshi, the Royals chased down the target with 17 balls to spare, securing a morale-boosting win in their final group-stage fixture.

With consistent performances, a fearless approach, and calm under pressure, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is quickly becoming one of the most exciting stories of IPL 2025 and his journey is just beginning.

ALSO READ: MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium Match Under Threat From Rain

Filed under

IPL 2025 Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand