Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  'Very Satisfying To Win' Hardik Pandya Lauds Team Effort After MI's Win Over KKR

‘Very Satisfying To Win’ Hardik Pandya Lauds Team Effort After MI’s Win Over KKR

MI defeated KKR by eight wickets to secure their initial win in IPL 2025. After limiting KKR to only 116, MI successfully pursued 117 in only 12. 5 overs, with Ryan Rickelton scoring a half-century and Suryakumar Yadav delivering a rapid cameo.

‘Very Satisfying To Win’ Hardik Pandya Lauds Team Effort After MI’s Win Over KKR

Hardik Pandya


Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has expressed his views on MI’s first victory of Indian Premier League 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th match on Monday at Wankhade cricket stadium, Mumbai.

While speaking in the post-match presentation, Pandya expressed his satisfaction with the team’s win, particularly the collective effort that led to it. He highlighted the team’s depth and the successful selection of Ashwani, crediting the MI scouts for identifying his potential. Pandya praised Ashwani’s bowling style and the crucial wicket he took of Russell.

“Very satisfying to win, especially at home. The way we did it, as a group, everyone chipped in – can’t be happier. It’s always a challenge picking one guy here and there. With our team, it’s pretty sorted with the players who we are backing. This wicket just offered a bit more, and we thought Ashwani could come in and bowl the way he bowled. First of all, it’s all because of the scouts. All MI scouts have gone to all the places and picked these young kids.

We played a practice game, and it looked like he had that zip and late swing, had a different action, and plus he is a leftie. The way he took that wicket of Russell was a very crucial wicket. And especially, how he started with that catch of Quinton. It was great to see a fast bowler jumping that high. As I mentioned earlier, it’s a great sign for everyone to chip in and kick off the tournament for us,” Pandya said.

MI defeated KKR by eight wickets to secure their initial win in IPL 2025. After limiting KKR to only 116, MI successfully pursued 117 in only 12. 5 overs, with Ryan Rickelton scoring a half-century and Suryakumar Yadav delivering a rapid cameo. MI provided an IPL debut to 23-year-old fast bowler Ashwini Kumar, who took four wickets on his IPL debut, including the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane with his very first ball.

KKR lost wickets at regular intervals, and they did not have any strong partnerships through the innings. While bowling, only Andre Russell took two wickets of Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks; the rest of the KKR bowlers went wicketless in the second innings.

(With ANI Inputs)

‘Very Satisfying To Win’ Hardik Pandya Lauds Team Effort After MI’s Win Over KKR
Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Admits Deshaun Watson Trade Was A ‘Big Swing And Miss’
India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1...
‘Is Boeing To Blame? Is NASA To Blame?’ Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Break Silence...
Japan Faces Looming ‘Megaquake’: Up to 3 Lakh Deaths Feared, $2 Trillion In Damages Expected
