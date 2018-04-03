Veteran Mary Kom would be looking to set aside all controversies surrounding the Indian Boxing contingent in what is being now called as the 'syringegate.' With only 8 boxers in the draw for 48kg, the veteran champion is just a victory away from securing a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast which are set to begin tomorrow.

MC Mary Kom – a name that’s synonymous with grit, determination, hard work and success. A woman who has made the nation proud on countless occasions, the most prominent one being the London Olympics held in 2012, where she won a bronze medal in the 51kg category. This time around, in a hope to replicate some of her most celebrated performances in the ring, she’ll look to bag a medal in what will be her first and last Commonwealth Games.

Mary Kom needs only a single victory to secure a medal in CWG debut, as she’s been pitted against Scotland’s Megan Gordon in the quarterfinals of the 48kg category, a draw which features only 8 boxers.Her run-up to the Gold Coast Games has been a good one, seeing that she struck her fifth gold in the Asian Boxing Championship held in Vietnam in November last year. Although this is her first Commonwealth Games, the 35-year old has been a seasoned campaigner in the Asian Games, wherein she’s won a bronze and a gold in the 2010 and 2014 editions respectively.

In what has been a major relief to the Indian Boxing Contingent at the gold Coast 2018, the team doctor Amol Patil was let off with a reprimand in the “syringegate” that surrounded the members for the past few days.

ALSO READ: CWG 2018: Gritty Sakshi Malik will look to upgrade her medal colour at Gold Coast

Though she was keen on representing India at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Mary Kom failed to qualify for the event as she couldn’t make the cut in the two qualifiers. But in her search for an Olympics gold, she is yet to hang her boots and continues to pursue while upping the ante in her training for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. On April 8 when she turns up for her quarterfinal match at the Oxenford Studios in Queensland, all of India would be pinning its hopes on the veteran as she would look to make an immediate impact in her debut at CWG.

ALSO READ: CWG 2018: Neeraj Chopra is India’s best bet for gold in javelin throw at Gold Coast

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App