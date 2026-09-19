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Home > Sports News > VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bundesliga Clash in India? Check Team News, Prediction And More

VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bundesliga Clash in India? Check Team News, Prediction And More

Borussia Dortmund travel to MHPArena to face VfB Stuttgart in a crucial Bundesliga 2026-27 clash. Check VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming, team news, predicted lineups, match prediction, kick-off time, and where to watch the Bundesliga match in India.

VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund clash in Bundesliga. Image Credit: X
VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund clash in Bundesliga. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 17:44 IST

VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund: The first of eight Bundesliga fixtures to be played this weekend is a trip to the MHPArena for Borussia Dortmund. Top of the league after three wins from three in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign and looking to continue their fine run of form. VfB Stuttgart will arrive in a positive frame of mind after their win last time out.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Details

Where To Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live In India?

Indian football fans can watch the Bundesliga clash live on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

VfB Stuttgart Team News

Stuttgarthitman Deniz Undav has come under fire after not making the last German squad on fitness issues and a slow start to the season. His head coach Sebastian Hoene expects the forward to thrive in this significant encounter.

The hosts have picked up only three points from three games so far and will be keen to send out a statement of intent before the international break.

Borussia Dortmund Team News

There was also good news from Dortmund as the young Greek midfielder, Konstantinos Karetsas, has resumed training after overcoming the health scare he was involved in during a UEFA Champions League fixture this month. Niko Kove confirmed that the youngster is now available for selection.

Enjoying three consecutive Bundesliga wins (including a convincing 3-0 home victory over Paderborn) the Black and Yellow arrived for the League Cup ‘Final’ on a roll.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineups

VfB Stuttgart Predicted Starting XI: Nübel; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Karazor, Stiller; Leweling, Millot, Führich; Undav.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini, Svensson; Can, Nmecha; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Over recent seasons the encounters between Stuttgart and Dortmund have become more and more fierce, with several ex-Stuttgart players currently in possession of the Dortmunder colours. Stuttgart’s home advantage is countered by Dortmund’s current purple patch and Really they have won all three of their league games so far.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Also Read: AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction: When And Where to Watch Serie A Clash? Check Live Streaming Details, Team News And More

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VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bundesliga Clash in India? Check Team News, Prediction And More
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VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bundesliga Clash in India? Check Team News, Prediction And More
VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bundesliga Clash in India? Check Team News, Prediction And More
VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bundesliga Clash in India? Check Team News, Prediction And More
VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bundesliga Clash in India? Check Team News, Prediction And More
VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bundesliga Clash in India? Check Team News, Prediction And More

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