VfL Osnabruck vs Bayern Munich Match Prediction: Who Will Win DFB Pokal Round 1 Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More

VfL Osnabruck vs Bayern Munich Match Prediction: VfL Osnabruck will take on reigning champions Bayern Munich in the final match of the first round of the 2026/27 DFB-Pokal at the Bremer Brücke on Wednesday, September 2. The 2. Bundesliga side will be hoping to produce a major cup upset after securing a 1-0 away win over VfL Bochum in their previous league outing. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, head into the clash in impressive form after opening their Bundesliga campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart. Here are all the details including match time, team news and prediction.

VfL Osnabruck vs Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal Match Details

Match: VfL Osnabruck vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2026/27 First Round

VfL Osnabruck vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2026/27 First Round Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 Venue: Bremer Brücke, Osnabrück, Germany

Bremer Brücke, Osnabrück, Germany Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST / 8:45 PM CEST

VfL Osnabruck vs Bayern Munich Team News

VfL Osnabruck have made a mixed start to their 2. Bundesliga campaign after losing two of their opening three league matches, but they boosted their confidence with a 1-0 win away at VfL Bochum. The hosts have kept only one clean sheet in seven competitive matches, however, and face a huge challenge against the reigning German champions. Timo Schultz is expected to field a strong side for the rare opportunity to face Bayern Munich, with Robin Fabinski, Jannik Muller and Niklas Wiemann likely to feature in defence.

Bayern Munich are likely to rotate their squad following their 5-1 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart, with Vincent Kompany expected to give opportunities to several players. Ismael Saibari, Lennart Karl and Arijon Ibrahimovic could feature in attack, while Tom Bischof and Aleksandar Pavlovic are options in midfield. Jonas Urbig is expected to replace Manuel Neuer in goal, with Jonathan Tah and Hiroki Ito likely to provide protection in front of him.

VfL Osnabruck vs Bayern Munich Predicted Playing XIs

VfL Osnabruck Predicted XI: Krumrey; Fabinski, Muller, Wiemann; Kammerbauer, Wagner, Jacobsen Badjie; Beck, Munst, Meissne.

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Urbig; Laimer, Ito, Tah, Stanisic; Bischof, Pavlovic; Karl, Saibari, Diaz; Ibrahimovic.

VfL Osnabruck vs Bayern Munich Match Prediction

Bayern Munich will enter the match as overwhelming favourites despite the expected squad rotation. Vincent Kompany’s side have won their opening two competitive matches of the 2026/27 campaign and are currently on a 20-match unbeaten domestic run. Bayern have also gone unbeaten in their last 32 away matches in domestic football, winning 26 of those games and scoring at least three goals in 21. Osnabruck’s recent victory over Bochum provides some confidence, but their defensive record could prove a major weakness against Bayern’s attacking quality. We predict a 5-1 victory for Bayern Munich, and the visitors should have enough quality to progress comfortably despite playing away from home.