Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Vida Kovai Kings (VKK) will face defending champions IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in Match No. 13 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday, August 11. The Kings have won one and lost one of their two matches so far, while the Tamizhans have registered two wins from three games. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their position in the competition with a victory. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match timing, TV broadcast, team news, squads and match prediction.

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2026 Match Details

Match: Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match 13, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match 13, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

NPR College Ground, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live on TV?

The Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. TNPL matches are being broadcast on Star Sports, with coverage also available in regional languages.

How to Watch Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with live scores and ball-by-ball updates also available online.

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team News

Vida Kovai Kings have played two matches in the 2026 season, beginning their campaign with a 34-run win over the Salem Spartans before suffering a six-wicket defeat against the Madurai Panthers. They will be keen to return to winning ways against the defending champions.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won two of their three matches so far. After losing their opening game against the Dindigul Dragons, the defending champions bounced back with victories over the Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings. R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan and the team’s experienced core will be important to their chances in this contest.

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squads

Vida Kovai Kings Squad: Abhinav K, Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Andre Siddarth C, Shahrukh Khan(c), Ambrish, Maan Bafna, K Deeban Lingesh, G Kishoor, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Madhava Prasad, Manav Parakh, P Vidyuth, S Radhakrishnan, H Prashid Akash, Trilok Nag, R Divakar, Jitendra Kumar, Govinth G, Mithun Vijay V.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad: Amit Sathvik, Tushar Raheja(w), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, S Mohan Prasath, R Silambarasan, Esakkimuthu A, T Natarajan, V Anovankar, S Ganesh, Bharath M, Wafar K, Pranav Ragavendra, CV Achyuth, Shantanu K, M Vishal, Akash Dev Kumar.