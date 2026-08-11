LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Vida Kovai Kings (VKK) will face defending champions IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in Match No. 13 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday, August 11. The Kings have won one and lost one of their two matches so far, while the Tamizhans have registered two wins from three games. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their position in the competition with a victory. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match timing, TV broadcast, team news, squads and match prediction.

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 18:01 IST

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Vida Kovai Kings (VKK) will face defending champions IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in Match No. 13 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday, August 11. The Kings have won one and lost one of their two matches so far, while the Tamizhans have registered two wins from three games. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their position in the competition with a victory. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match timing, TV broadcast, team news, squads and match prediction.

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2026 Match Details

  • Match: Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match 13, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
  • Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026
  • Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live on TV?

The Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. TNPL matches are being broadcast on Star Sports, with coverage also available in regional languages.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with live scores and ball-by-ball updates also available online.

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team News

Vida Kovai Kings have played two matches in the 2026 season, beginning their campaign with a 34-run win over the Salem Spartans before suffering a six-wicket defeat against the Madurai Panthers. They will be keen to return to winning ways against the defending champions.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won two of their three matches so far. After losing their opening game against the Dindigul Dragons, the defending champions bounced back with victories over the Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings. R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan and the team’s experienced core will be important to their chances in this contest.

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squads

Vida Kovai Kings Squad: Abhinav K, Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Andre Siddarth C, Shahrukh Khan(c), Ambrish, Maan Bafna, K Deeban Lingesh, G Kishoor, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Madhava Prasad, Manav Parakh, P Vidyuth, S Radhakrishnan, H Prashid Akash, Trilok Nag, R Divakar, Jitendra Kumar, Govinth G, Mithun Vijay V.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad: Amit Sathvik, Tushar Raheja(w), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, S Mohan Prasath, R Silambarasan, Esakkimuthu A, T Natarajan, V Anovankar, S Ganesh, Bharath M, Wafar K, Pranav Ragavendra, CV Achyuth, Shantanu K, M Vishal, Akash Dev Kumar.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: tnpl 2026

RELATED News

Durand Cup 2026: Parthib Gogoi Brace Helps NorthEast United Beat FC1 3-1, Seal Quarter-Final Spot

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: September Schedule Confirmed as Bangladesh Tour Set to be Called Off

Sushil Kumar Remains in Custody as Delhi HC Rejects Fresh Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case

Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead

NBA 2026-27 Opening Night: LeBron James 76ers Debut, Knicks Clash And Full Schedule Announced

LATEST NEWS

Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Resolution Of Electricity Consumer Complaints, 99.01% Complaints Resolved In July

UP Governance Report: Rampur Retains First Position in July CM Dashboard Rankings

CM Yogi Adityanath Prays For The Welfare Of All After Performing Rudrabhishek

Government’s Resolve Is To Ensure Ease Of Living In The Life Of Every Citizen: CM Yogi Adityanath

Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports

“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal

Speeding BMW Kills Woman in Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested

Bengaluru Security Guard Narrowly Escapes After Car Rams Into Housing Society Gate; Video Surfaces

NBA 2026-27 Opening Night: LeBron James 76ers Debut, Knicks Clash And Full Schedule Announced

AAP MLA’s Anil Jha “Undergarments” Video: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls it “Shameful,” Users Cite “Work From Home”

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Vida Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, VKK vs ITT Match 13 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

QUICK LINKS