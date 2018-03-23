Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will return back to the Indian Premier League with Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading them in the upcoming 11th edition of the tournament. The team are preparing well for the campaign and were seen enjoying their time out during a photoshoot. Dhoni along with other CSK teammates was seen shaking a leg and enjoying.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back with his yellow brigade in the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings are returning to action after serving a suspension for two years during which a majority of their old squad players plied their trade for Gujarat Lions and the Pune Supergiants. However, as they return back to roaring action, the team looks formidable both on and off the field. Apart from sweating it out in the nets, the CSK players are having fun off the pitch and are gelling well.

A majority of the Chennai Super Kings players have all assembled in Chennai ahead of the beginning of the upcoming season and are leaving no stones unturned in strengthening their bond which in turn can help them on the field. After Thala Dhoni and CSK’s new gun, Ambati Rayudu were seen dispatching deliveries out of the park in the nets in spectacular fashion, CSK Twitter handle has now posted a series of videos and pictures from a fun team photo shoot where the teams can be seen shaking a leg and enjoying their time together.

Veteran Harbhajan Singh, captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and other players can be seen enjoying the photo shoot. Chennai Super Kings roped in a balanced squad in the 2018 player auctions by getting the likes of Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Suresh Raina in their armoury. Here are some of the videos posted by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter which is sure to uplift the spirits of every CSK faithful.

Earlier yesterday, captain MS Dhoni was seen smashing them out of the park in the nets as the other players arrived to the Chepauk, Chennai Super Kings’ IPL home.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back with Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2018 after playing for the Rising Pune Supergiants for the previous two seasons. The franchise has managed to retain the core set of players and will aim to bag their third trophy in the competition. The two-time champions lost on the services of local favourite Ravichandran Ashwin but have got a formidable replacement for the off-spinner in Harbhajan Singh who is likely to lead the team’s spin pack. The former Mumbai Indians turner will have the likes of Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir supporting him in the spin department.

With Bravo, Watson and Kedar Jadhav, Chennai also have fiery all-rounders in the dugout who can be game changers on their day. The Pace department will be supported by South African sensation Lungi Ngidi and English pacer Mark Wood along with Indian stars like Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. CSK’s steel lies in their batting with the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings and Dhruv Shorey providing them with the options on the top. Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner after picking up an injury has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the IPL. Chennai Super Kings will square off their IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo. Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Lungisani Ngidi, Asif K M, N Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi

