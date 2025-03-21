Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans’s Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai’ Ad Sparks Outrage

Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans’s Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai’ Ad Sparks Outrage

Just days after former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg's comments on Mohammad Rizwan's English stirred social media outrage, another video has taken the internet by storm.

Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans’s Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai’ Ad Sparks Outrage

Video: Pakistan Franchise's Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, 'Kitna Woh Lagta Hai' Ad Sparks Outrage


Just days after former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg’s comments on Mohammad Rizwan’s English stirred social media outrage, another video has taken the internet by storm. This time, it’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans at the center of controversy.

In a video posted by the team, their mascot is seen introducing the PSL 2025 trophy while using an audio clip from Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s famous press conference after winning the ICC Champions Trophy. The move didn’t sit well with cricket fans, especially in India, as many deemed it ‘inappropriate’ and unnecessary.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social media quickly erupted with reactions, with fans calling out the franchise for the playful jab at Rohit Sharma.

India’s Champions Trophy Triumph & Pakistan’s Group Stage Exit

India’s dominance in the ICC Champions Trophy was evident when they defeated Pakistan in a high-stakes match. Led by Rohit Sharma and a stellar bowling attack, India cruised to a comfortable victory, showcasing their superiority on the big stage. Meanwhile, despite being the host nation, Pakistan faced an early exit in the group stage, failing to capitalize on home advantage and leaving fans disappointed.

PSL 2025 – The Countdown Begins!

While the controversy rages on, the focus is also shifting towards PSL 2025, which is set to begin on April 11. Defending champions Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The tournament will feature 34 matches across four cities, culminating in the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 18.

Adding to the excitement, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with teams yet to be announced. The tournament will also feature three double-headers, ensuring non-stop action for cricket fans.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub

 

 

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 IPL 2025 Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans Mumbai Indians PSL PSL 2025 rohit sharma

Chaos erupted in the Karn

‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe
More than 1,300 flights w

Heathrow Airport Closure Affects Over 1300 Flights, Triggers Global Travel Disruptions Due to Power Outage
The brutal murder of form

Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details
newsx

Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans’s Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai’ Ad...
Bangladesh has reportedly

Bangladesh Seeks To Arrange Meeting For PM Modi-Yunus Talks At BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Report
A shocking incident unfol

Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe

‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe

Heathrow Airport Closure Affects Over 1300 Flights, Triggers Global Travel Disruptions Due to Power Outage

Heathrow Airport Closure Affects Over 1300 Flights, Triggers Global Travel Disruptions Due to Power Outage

Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Bangladesh Seeks To Arrange Meeting For PM Modi-Yunus Talks At BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Report

Bangladesh Seeks To Arrange Meeting For PM Modi-Yunus Talks At BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Report

Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow

Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival