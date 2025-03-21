Just days after former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg's comments on Mohammad Rizwan's English stirred social media outrage, another video has taken the internet by storm.

Just days after former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg’s comments on Mohammad Rizwan’s English stirred social media outrage, another video has taken the internet by storm. This time, it’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans at the center of controversy.

In a video posted by the team, their mascot is seen introducing the PSL 2025 trophy while using an audio clip from Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s famous press conference after winning the ICC Champions Trophy. The move didn’t sit well with cricket fans, especially in India, as many deemed it ‘inappropriate’ and unnecessary.

Special presser called by Saeen at the Sultans Fort. 🎙️#HBLPSLX | #DECADEOFHBLPSL pic.twitter.com/csIrGdzHy1 — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 19, 2025

Social media quickly erupted with reactions, with fans calling out the franchise for the playful jab at Rohit Sharma.

Shameful act — Cricket World 🏏 (@Sunny29548707) March 20, 2025

Pakistan on field 🤡

Pakistan off the field 🤡

Pakistan on social media 🤡 — Yash (@Staid_99) March 21, 2025

Sharam ati he tum logo ko — Dipali Dipsikha (@dipali_dipsikha) March 19, 2025

Gonna report this. This is a shameful act. — Rathin Dutta 𝕏 (@IamRathinDutta) March 20, 2025

India’s Champions Trophy Triumph & Pakistan’s Group Stage Exit

India’s dominance in the ICC Champions Trophy was evident when they defeated Pakistan in a high-stakes match. Led by Rohit Sharma and a stellar bowling attack, India cruised to a comfortable victory, showcasing their superiority on the big stage. Meanwhile, despite being the host nation, Pakistan faced an early exit in the group stage, failing to capitalize on home advantage and leaving fans disappointed.

PSL 2025 – The Countdown Begins!

While the controversy rages on, the focus is also shifting towards PSL 2025, which is set to begin on April 11. Defending champions Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The tournament will feature 34 matches across four cities, culminating in the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 18.

Adding to the excitement, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with teams yet to be announced. The tournament will also feature three double-headers, ensuring non-stop action for cricket fans.

