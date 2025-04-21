Virat Kohli's Heated Exchange With PBKS's Harpreet Brar - '20 Saal Ho Gaye, Tere Coach Ko Bhi Jaanta Hu Main'

The veteran batter was caught on camera engaging in a fiery back-and-forth with PBKS all-rounder Harpreet Brar in the second innings. The moment quickly did the rounds on social media, becoming a talking point for fans and pundits alike.

Virat Kohli once again stole the limelight — not just with his bat, but with his words — during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s face-off with Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The veteran batter was caught on camera engaging in a fiery back-and-forth with PBKS all-rounder Harpreet Brar in the second innings. The moment quickly did the rounds on social media, becoming a talking point for fans and pundits alike.

“20 saal ho gaye hue, aesi stump thodi na ho jaunga. Tere coach ko bhi jaanta hu main.”

Kohli’s Masterclass With the Bat

With the bat, Kohli was in sublime form.

He anchored the chase with a classy, unbeaten 73 off 54 balls, guiding RCB to their fifth away victory this season.

Helping seal the chase was Devdutt Padikkal, who played a blistering knock of 61 in just 35 deliveries. Their partnership helped Bengaluru wrap up the game with seven balls and seven wickets in hand.

PBKS Falter After Early Momentum

Punjab Kings, after a bright start in the powerplay, faltered as the innings progressed.

They were restricted to just 157/6, thanks to a strong middle-over performance by RCB’s spinners. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma picked up two wickets each, keeping the batters under pressure.

Romario Shepherd, who stepped in for Liam Livingstone, also chipped in with a wicket to help tighten the screws.

Kohli on Team Dynamics and Role Clarity

After the game, Kohli reflected on his evolving role as the stabilizer in RCB’s lineup.

“I thought Dev made a difference today, this award should go to him, I don’t know why they have given it to me. I can accelerate, but I want to understand the strengths of other players. Holding one end up at the moment, that’s working for us,” he said at the post-match presentation.

He also spoke about the batting combinations and how the team is adapting to various situations.

“We’ve set ourselves up nicely. Dev (Padikkal) can play around me, maybe Rajat (Patidar) can play around me. There’s always a temptation to keep going the same way. We know in a run chase in T20 cricket, one partnership is enough. If need be, I can accelerate.”

With this win, RCB now sit with 10 points from eight games. They will aim to continue their surge towards the playoffs as they prepare to take on Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming home fixture on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

