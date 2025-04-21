Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Video: Virat Kohli’s Heated Exchange With PBKS’s Harpreet Brar – ’20 Saal Ho Gaye, Tere Coach Ko Bhi Jaanta Hu Main’

Video: Virat Kohli’s Heated Exchange With PBKS’s Harpreet Brar – ’20 Saal Ho Gaye, Tere Coach Ko Bhi Jaanta Hu Main’

The veteran batter was caught on camera engaging in a fiery back-and-forth with PBKS all-rounder Harpreet Brar in the second innings. The moment quickly did the rounds on social media, becoming a talking point for fans and pundits alike.

Video: Virat Kohli’s Heated Exchange With PBKS’s Harpreet Brar – ’20 Saal Ho Gaye, Tere Coach Ko Bhi Jaanta Hu Main’

Virat Kohli's Heated Exchange With PBKS's Harpreet Brar - '20 Saal Ho Gaye, Tere Coach Ko Bhi Jaanta Hu Main'


Virat Kohli once again stole the limelight — not just with his bat, but with his words — during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s face-off with Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The veteran batter was caught on camera engaging in a fiery back-and-forth with PBKS all-rounder Harpreet Brar in the second innings. The moment quickly did the rounds on social media, becoming a talking point for fans and pundits alike.

“20 saal ho gaye hue, aesi stump thodi na ho jaunga. Tere coach ko bhi jaanta hu main.”

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

Kohli’s Masterclass With the Bat

With the bat, Kohli was in sublime form.

He anchored the chase with a classy, unbeaten 73 off 54 balls, guiding RCB to their fifth away victory this season.

Helping seal the chase was Devdutt Padikkal, who played a blistering knock of 61 in just 35 deliveries. Their partnership helped Bengaluru wrap up the game with seven balls and seven wickets in hand.

PBKS Falter After Early Momentum

Punjab Kings, after a bright start in the powerplay, faltered as the innings progressed.

They were restricted to just 157/6, thanks to a strong middle-over performance by RCB’s spinners. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma picked up two wickets each, keeping the batters under pressure.

Romario Shepherd, who stepped in for Liam Livingstone, also chipped in with a wicket to help tighten the screws.

Kohli on Team Dynamics and Role Clarity

After the game, Kohli reflected on his evolving role as the stabilizer in RCB’s lineup.

“I thought Dev made a difference today, this award should go to him, I don’t know why they have given it to me. I can accelerate, but I want to understand the strengths of other players. Holding one end up at the moment, that’s working for us,” he said at the post-match presentation.

He also spoke about the batting combinations and how the team is adapting to various situations.

“We’ve set ourselves up nicely. Dev (Padikkal) can play around me, maybe Rajat (Patidar) can play around me. There’s always a temptation to keep going the same way. We know in a run chase in T20 cricket, one partnership is enough. If need be, I can accelerate.”

With this win, RCB now sit with 10 points from eight games. They will aim to continue their surge towards the playoffs as they prepare to take on Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming home fixture on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

ALSO READ: After MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Unhappy With Man Of The Match Award vs PBKS, Says ‘Should Go To…’

 

Filed under

ipl Punjab Kings Virat Kohli

newsx

Watch: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Iconic’ Walk After Brilliant Knock vs CSK In IPL 2025
Major Archbishop of Triva

‘Your Country Is A Great Country’: Cardinal Cleemis Recalls Pope Francis’ Love For India
The Bharatiya Janata Part

BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Not Visiting Murshidabad After Waqf Act Violence
US VP JD Vance arrives in

Who Are The Children Of JD Vance? Meet Kids Of The US Vice President As They...
newsx

Video: Virat Kohli’s Heated Exchange With PBKS’s Harpreet Brar – ’20 Saal Ho Gaye, Tere...
newsx

Pete Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Details in Another Signal Chat Including Wife and Brother: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Iconic’ Walk After Brilliant Knock vs CSK In IPL 2025

Watch: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Iconic’ Walk After Brilliant Knock vs CSK In IPL 2025

‘Your Country Is A Great Country’: Cardinal Cleemis Recalls Pope Francis’ Love For India

‘Your Country Is A Great Country’: Cardinal Cleemis Recalls Pope Francis’ Love For India

BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Not Visiting Murshidabad After Waqf Act Violence

BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Not Visiting Murshidabad After Waqf Act Violence

Who Are The Children Of JD Vance? Meet Kids Of The US Vice President As They Arrive In Traditional Indian Attire

Who Are The Children Of JD Vance? Meet Kids Of The US Vice President As They...

Pete Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Details in Another Signal Chat Including Wife and Brother: Report

Pete Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Details in Another Signal Chat Including Wife and Brother: Report

Entertainment

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave