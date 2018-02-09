On Friday, Rajasthan beats Mumbai by 6 wickets and Madhya Pradesh crushes Tamil Nadu by 8 wickets. Rajasthan opener Amit Gautam scored an unbeaten 149 runs with the help of 16 boundaries and four sixes. While in the other match, Madhya Pradesh opener Rajat Patidar scored smashing 158 runs. According to the points tally, Madhya Pradesh has 4 points, Tamil Nadu 0, Rajasthan 4 and Mumbai scored 0 points.

On Friday, Vijay Hazare trophy witnessed two interesting encounters, in which defending champions Tamil Nadu faced the defeat against Madhya Pradesh. While the strongest squad in the tournament Mumbai losses against Rajasthan. Rajasthan registered a 6 wicket win over formidable Mumbai. Rajasthan opener Amit Gautam scored an unbeaten 149 runs with the help of 16 boundaries and four sixes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy group C match at TI Murugappa cricket ground, Chennai on Friday. Performing equally well Rajasthan bowler Syed Khaleel Ahmed bottled things up bagging four wickets for 35 runs and helped his team to mark a victory.

For Mumbai, Lad played a powerful inning and stroked a ton. In his 100 run innings, Lad hits 8 boundary and 4 sixes. India U19 captain Prithvi Shaw was also highlighted with his half-century (52). In another clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Madhya Pradesh crushed the defending champions by 8 wickets. For Madhya Pradesh, Batsman Rajat Patidar played a blistering inning of 158 runs from 111 balls. This was the third straight loss for Tamil Nadu that will surely affect their hopes in the tournament.

Chasing a target of 303, Madhya Pradesh opener Rajat Patidar(158) and Naman Ojha (39) unleashed an array of shots and sets the stage for Tamil Nadu’s win. Patidar and Ojha added 65 runs together, and batsman Rameez Khan scored 78 not out on 115 balls. Tamil Nadu batsman N Jagadeesan (99) and B Aparajith (43) batted well but the target of 302 was not enough.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 302 for 9 in 50 overs (N Jagadeesan 99 (108b, 11×4, 1×6), B Aparajith 43, Vijay Shankar 84 (62b, 7×4, 2×6), B Anirudh Sitaram 39, Ankit Singh Kushwah 3 for 59) lost to Madhya Pradesh 303 for 2 in 46 overs (Naman Ojha 39, Rajat Patidar 158 (111b, 20×4, 4x6s), Rameez Khan 78 not out (115b, 8×4).

Points: Madhya Pradesh: 4 (8); Tamil Nadu: 0 (4).

Goa 188 in 47.4 overs (Sugan Kamat 28, Snehal Kauthankar 43, Suyash Prabhudessai 38, P Girinath Reddy 4 for 32) lost to Andhra 191 for 9 in 49.3 overs (KS Bharat 30, Ricky Bhui 56 not out (86b, 6×4, 1×6), Lakshay Garg 3 for 32, Vijesh Prabhudesai 3 for 43).

Points: Andhra: 4 (12); Goa: 0 (8).

Mumbai 268 for 8 in 50 overs (Prithvi Shaw 52 (54b, 7×4), Siddhesh Lad 100 (105b, 8×4, 4x6s), Syed Khaleel Ahmed 4 for 35) lost to Team Rajasthan 272 for four in 47.3 overs (Amit Gautam 149 not out (136b, 16×4, 4x6s), Mahipal Lomror 81 (77b, 7×4, 2×6), Shivam Dube (two for 36).

Points: Team Rajasthan: 4 (4); Mumbai: 0 (12).