Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

India’s batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not been included in Bihar’s Playing XI in their clash against Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Ranchi. According to a report in Hindustan Times, he has already travelled to the national capital to attend the Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award ceremony, where he will be recognised for his outstanding performance and achievements.

“Vaibhav won’t play today’s match because he is in Delhi to attend the Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award ceremony. He will be honoured at the ceremony. He had to report at 7 AM for the ceremony,” his childhood coach, Manish Ojha confirmed.

“He will miss the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy because he has to get in sync for the U19 World Cup and hence will link up with the rest of the Indian team for preparatory matches,” he added.

The left-handed batter has been performing consistently well and continued his form in the first match of the tournament against Arunachal Pradesh as well. Vaibhav struck 190 for his side as Bihar posted a record total of 574/6 in 50 overs. Apart from him, captain Sakibul Gani also etched his name in record books as he notched up a ton in just 32 deliveries.

Apart from these two, wicket-keeper batter Ayush Loharuka was the third centurion for Bihar in that match. While Suryavanshi is not there in the Playing XI, Bihar will still look to continue their dominance.

After winning the toss, Manipur opted to bowl and put Bihar into bat.

Playing XI-

Manipur: Karnajit Yumnam, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Al Bashid Muhammed(w), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Chingakham Bidash, L Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam(c)

Bihar: Mangal Mahrour, Piyush Singh, Ayush Loharuka(w), Sakibul Gani(c), Bipin Saurabh, Akash Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Himanshu Tiwari, Sabir Khan, Badal Kanaoujia, Himanshu Singh

