LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

Vaibhav Suryavanshi who has been in brilliant form was not included in Bihar's Playing XI against Manipur in their Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 26, 2025 09:29:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

You Might Be Interested In

India’s batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not been included in Bihar’s Playing XI in their clash against Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Ranchi. According to a report in Hindustan Times,  he has already travelled to the national capital to attend the Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award ceremony, where he will be recognised for his outstanding performance and achievements.

“Vaibhav won’t play today’s match because he is in Delhi to attend the Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award ceremony. He will be honoured at the ceremony. He had to report at 7 AM for the ceremony,” his childhood coach, Manish Ojha confirmed. 

You Might Be Interested In

“He will miss the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy because he has to get in sync for the U19 World Cup and hence will link up with the rest of the Indian team for preparatory matches,” he added.

The left-handed batter has been performing consistently well and continued his form in the first match of the tournament against Arunachal Pradesh as well. Vaibhav struck 190 for his side as Bihar posted a record total of 574/6 in 50 overs. Apart from him, captain Sakibul Gani also etched his name in record books as he notched up a ton in just 32 deliveries.

Apart from these two, wicket-keeper batter Ayush Loharuka was the third centurion for Bihar in that match. While Suryavanshi is not there in the Playing XI, Bihar will still look to continue their dominance.

After winning the toss, Manipur opted to bowl and put Bihar into bat. 

Playing XI-

Manipur: Karnajit Yumnam, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Al Bashid Muhammed(w), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Chingakham Bidash, L Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam(c)

Bihar: Mangal Mahrour, Piyush Singh, Ayush Loharuka(w), Sakibul Gani(c), Bipin Saurabh, Akash Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Himanshu Tiwari, Sabir Khan, Badal Kanaoujia, Himanshu Singh

Also Read: THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 9:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Cricketvaibhav suryavanshiVijay Hazare Trophy

RELATED News

Explained: Why December 26 Is Called ‘Boxing Day’ In The Sporting World

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders

‘Maybe It Is Too Late For…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection

Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 200 ODI Wickets: From Mitchell Starc To Mohammed Shami, Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Train Tickets Get Costlier From Today: Check Out The Revised Fares

Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth

Putin Warned Bush About Pakistan In 2001, Called It A ‘Nuclear Snake’ & ‘Junta With No Democracy’ – Check All Shocking Details From Newly Declassified Transcripts

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday

US Strikes Nigeria On Christmas: Full List of Countries Where Donald Trump Unleashed Airstrikes In 2025 – Iran, Yemen, Syria, Somalia & More

Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

QUICK LINKS