Vijay Shankar ruled out of CWC 19: The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) will now make a formal request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to call in a replacement.

Vijay Shankar ruled out from CWC 19: All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the ongoing World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury and Shankar is likely to be replaced by another all-rounder Mayank Agarwal, reports said. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) may now make a formal request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to call in a replacement. Vijay Shankar’s loss is colossal for Virat Kohli and Co. as 28-year-old Mayank Agarwal hasn’t made his debut in the ODI format.

As per reports, Vijay Shankar suffered a toe injury after being hit by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker in the nets. Vijay Shankar sustained a non-displaced fracture of the left big toe, which will require a minimum of three weeks to heal. The injury ruled him out of the ongoing World Cup.

BCCI officials have said that Vijay Shakar has got a toe injury due to Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery once again. After which the officials have decided that all-rounder player will not be able to take part in the tournament. Earlier, Team India captain Virat Kohli had informed that the Shankar had a toe niggle and the signs of his playing the tournament were not good.

Vijay Shankar is the second Indian player to be ruled out of the World Cup 2019 after opener Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander opener was struck by a delivery from Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins during his 117 off 109 balls in the 36-run win at The Oval on Sunday. Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team and the team management has decided that he will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored.

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal made his debut against Australia during the test series. The player is yet to play in the one-day international format.

India on Sunday lost its match against host England by 31 runs and successfully crush the team from winning streak. With 11 points from 7 matches, India is currently placed at the second spot at the points table. They need to win one of their remaining two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for making their place in the semifinals. The team will take on Bangladesh at the same venue.

