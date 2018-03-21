Vijay Shankar was promoted up in the order in the final match of Nidahas Trophy, but he failed to score runs at a fast pace. The all-rounder also failed to impress with the ball and gave away too many runs. Had Dinesh Karthik not managed to hit the last ball six, India would have lost the match. Following his failure, Shankar received a lot of flak on social media.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had an off day during the Nidahas Trophy final on Sunday has said that he is trying to move on, but the memories of his bad performance on the day continue to haunt him. Shankar who got out in the last over at a crucial juncture of the game said he had his eyes closed in the dressing room praying for Karthik to hit a six. He added that he took a sigh of relief when Dinesh managed to hit the ball over the ropes.

“I keep thinking what would have happened to me if DK hadn’t struck that six and we’d lost. I also think what would have happened if I hadn’t soaked up those many dot balls, maybe we would have won easily, and I would have been an anonymous figure. I’m thankful to him for winning the match, but at the same time I’m rueful that I missed a great opportunity to win the match myself,” the Tamil Nadu cricketer said.

Shankar who was sent up in the order in the final game failed to impress. He played too many dot balls and scored runs at a really slow pace, As a result of which, the run rate shot up. shankar got out in the last over of the game jeopardising the team’s chances of a win. India needed 5 runs off the last ball to win the game against Bangladesh when Dinesh Karthik hit a stunning six to take the team over the line.

