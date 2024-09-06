Vikram Rathour To Be New Zealand’s Batting Coach For One-Off Test Against Afghanistan

Vikram Rathour was appointed as New Zealand's batting coach for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.. Rathour also played six Tests for India and more recently, was one of Rahul Dravid's key assistants

Former India cricketer Vikram Rathour was appointed as New Zealand’s batting coach for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Rathour also played six Tests for India and more recently, was one of Rahul Dravid’s key assistants during his term as India coach – also joined New Zealand to provide some inside knowledge to the Kiwi players ahead of the Test against Afghanistan in Noida.

While former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath joined the Kiwis as bowling coach replacing Saqlain Mushtaq after the ex-Pakistan bowler took up a role with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that both Rangana and Rathour are looked at in high regard in the world of cricket.

“We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group. Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket, and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them,” Stead was quoted by ICC as saying.

“For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz (Patel), Mitch (Santner) and Rachin (Ravindra), having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, New Zealand arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan.

The match is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 13. It will be held at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

New Zealand Test skipper Tim Southee, along with star batter Kane Williamson, vice-captain Tom Latham, and other members of the squad, arrived at New Delhi Airport on Thursday morning, from where they travelled to Greater Noida.

The Black Caps have arrived in India with five spin-bowling options. Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, and Glenn Phillips are in the spin department.

(With inputs from ANI)